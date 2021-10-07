BC-Entries Belmont Park
Belmont Park Entries, Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$37,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Elegant Laoban
|115
|Strong Point
|120
|Superbloodwolfmoon
|114
|Malibu Anthem
|124
|Angeloverthepulpit
|120
|Decreed
|120
|Matoula
|120
|Bonana Fanna Foe
|120
2nd_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.
|Belle Gosse
|119
|Roboz
|119
|My Joy
|119
|Shad Nation
|119
|Spicer
|119
|Sweet Surprise
|114
|Pegs A. K. Girl
|119
|Hatari
|119
|Eileen Gray
|119
|Vagaries
|119
|Gun Boat
|119
|S Oh S
|119
|Hope Over Fear
|119
|Early Glow
|119
3rd_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Blu Grotto
|118
|Boldish
|118
|Giocare
|122
|Mr. Briggs
|120
|Cousin Andrew
|122
|F F Rocket
|124
|Top Gun Tommy
|120
4th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.
|Piccadilly
|119
|Matt Doyle
|119
|Zandon
|119
|Fishing for Fun
|119
|Sky and Sand
|119
|R Boy Cheekum
|119
|Chanceux
|119
5th_$250,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f.
Vosburgh Stakes
|Jalen Journey
|122
|Firenze Fire
|124
|Good Effort
|120
|Following Sea
|118
|Baby Yoda
|118
6th_$150,000, stk, 2YO F, 6f.
Matron Stakes
|Poppy Flower
|120
|Bubble Rock
|120
|The Club
|120
|Chi Town Lady
|122
|Mystic Eyes
|120
|High Arabian
|120
|Lady Danae
|120
|Benbang
|120
|Dufresne
|120
|Mainstay
|120
|Makin My Move
|120
|Gal in a Rush
|120
7th_$500,000, stk, 3YO up, 1½mi.
Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes
|Serve the King
|126
|Cross Border
|126
|Arklow
|126
|Channel Maker
|126
|Gufo
|126
|Japan
|126
|Rockemperor
|126
8th_$80,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1$ X), 6f.
|Volkert
|120
|Constant Knight
|123
|Samay
|123
|Sheriff Bianco
|120
|Phantom Smoke
|120
|Uncle George
|123
|Masked Marauder
|118
|Brockmoninoff
|121
|Our Troubadour
|121
|Neuro
|123
|More Like It
|123
9th_$48,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Baby I'm Perfect
|122
|Can't Pass It Up
|122
|Villainous
|122
|Daddy Knows
|124
|Parade Field
|117
|Grumps Little Tots
|124
|Cantrell Hill
|124
|Heavy Roller
|112
|Counter Offer
|122
10th_$94,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.
|Nothing Better
|123
|Noble Emotion
|125
|Mystery Messenger
|121
|Duress
|121
|Voodoo Zip
|125
|Chocolate Bar
|123
|Big Package
|125
|Artemus Citylimits
|121
|Shekky Shebaz
|121
11th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Pivotal Run
|120
|Flintshire's Rock
|120
|Ghostmon
|120
|Viking Zim
|120
|Brennan's War
|120
|Wicked Karma
|124
|Bay Defense
|124
|Sandro the Great
|124
|Seanan
|120
|Brian's Mission
|120
|Tackle
|124
|Artie's Lit
|120
|Crossing Verazanno
|120
|Shutters
|120
|Eight Weeks Long
|120
|Bohemian Ruby
|120
