BC-Entries Belmont Park

Belmont Park Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$37,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Elegant Laoban115Strong Point120
Superbloodwolfmoon114Malibu Anthem124
Angeloverthepulpit120Decreed120
Matoula120Bonana Fanna Foe120

2nd_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.

Belle Gosse119Roboz119
My Joy119Shad Nation119
Spicer119Sweet Surprise114
Pegs A. K. Girl119Hatari119
Eileen Gray119Vagaries119
Gun Boat119S Oh S119
Hope Over Fear119Early Glow119

3rd_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi.

Blu Grotto118Boldish118
Giocare122Mr. Briggs120
Cousin Andrew122F F Rocket124
Top Gun Tommy120

4th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.

Piccadilly119Matt Doyle119
Zandon119Fishing for Fun119
Sky and Sand119R Boy Cheekum119
Chanceux119

5th_$250,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f.

Vosburgh Stakes

Jalen Journey122Firenze Fire124
Good Effort120Following Sea118
Baby Yoda118

6th_$150,000, stk, 2YO F, 6f.

Matron Stakes

Poppy Flower120Bubble Rock120
The Club120Chi Town Lady122
Mystic Eyes120High Arabian120
Lady Danae120Benbang120
Dufresne120Mainstay120
Makin My Move120Gal in a Rush120

7th_$500,000, stk, 3YO up, 1½mi.

Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes

Serve the King126Cross Border126
Arklow126Channel Maker126
Gufo126Japan126
Rockemperor126

8th_$80,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1$ X), 6f.

Volkert120Constant Knight123
Samay123Sheriff Bianco120
Phantom Smoke120Uncle George123
Masked Marauder118Brockmoninoff121
Our Troubadour121Neuro123
More Like It123

9th_$48,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Baby I'm Perfect122Can't Pass It Up122
Villainous122Daddy Knows124
Parade Field117Grumps Little Tots124
Cantrell Hill124Heavy Roller112
Counter Offer122

10th_$94,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.

Nothing Better123Noble Emotion125
Mystery Messenger121Duress121
Voodoo Zip125Chocolate Bar123
Big Package125Artemus Citylimits121
Shekky Shebaz121

11th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Pivotal Run120Flintshire's Rock120
Ghostmon120Viking Zim120
Brennan's War120Wicked Karma124
Bay Defense124Sandro the Great124
Seanan120Brian's Mission120
Tackle124Artie's Lit120
Crossing Verazanno120Shutters120
Eight Weeks Long120Bohemian Ruby120

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you