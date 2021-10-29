BC-Entries Belmont Park

Belmont Park Entries, Sunday

By The Associated Press

1st_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Iaintfraidanoghost120Scott Alaia120
Seahorse d'Oro120Alpine Queen120
Targeted Return118Matoula120

2nd_$45,000, cl $35,000-$35,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Sky Kitten121Sassy Melissa120
Tiz Her Way123Wicked Amber121
Mia Bea Star123Kissing Frogs121
Lady Fatima121Big Al's Gal123
Take It Off120Kerik120
Magnetique121Cazilda Fortytales116
Kitten's Romance123

3rd_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

April Antics120Red Pepper Grill118
Shanes Pretty Lady118Carly Hustle120
Stimulus Check118Handle the Truth113
Lot of Honey120Love That Face123

4th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Shared Future119Union Lake119
Glitter Up119Diamond Collector119
Ambassador Kelly119Radio Days119
Circle Back Jen119

5th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Hellman120Romantic Man120
Seizing the Dream120High Deff124
Ocean Deep113Bail Out124
War Light124Devour120
Rogers Ginger120No Burn120
Canyouhearmenow120Deputies Edge120
Battle Map120Cash Kid120

6th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Pumpkin Pie Stakes

Victim of Love126Truth Hurts124
Aunt Kat124Union Maiden122
Honor Way122Never Enough Time122
Starfront122

7th_$200,000, stk, 3YO up, 7f.

Bold Ruler Handicap

Lil Commissioner117Wendell Fong118
Bal Harbour118Continuation116
Plainsman123Wondrwherecraigis120
Drafted116Amatteroftime116

8th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Pumpkin Pie Stakes

Always Carina118Regal Retort122
Glass Ceiling122Don't Call Me Mary124
Piedi Bianchi124Lady Rocket124
Easy to Bless118Lake Avenue124

9th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 2YO, 6f.

Workingman's Dude119Appalachian Legend112
Flatbush119Mrtandroseysboy119
El Veinticuatro119Kong Loves a Fight119
Compedence Is Key119Empire Station119
Heads Or Tails119I'm Over U119

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you