BC-Entries Belmont Park
Belmont Park Entries, Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Iaintfraidanoghost
|120
|Scott Alaia
|120
|Seahorse d'Oro
|120
|Alpine Queen
|120
|Targeted Return
|118
|Matoula
|120
2nd_$45,000, cl $35,000-$35,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Sky Kitten
|121
|Sassy Melissa
|120
|Tiz Her Way
|123
|Wicked Amber
|121
|Mia Bea Star
|123
|Kissing Frogs
|121
|Lady Fatima
|121
|Big Al's Gal
|123
|Take It Off
|120
|Kerik
|120
|Magnetique
|121
|Cazilda Fortytales
|116
|Kitten's Romance
|123
3rd_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|April Antics
|120
|Red Pepper Grill
|118
|Shanes Pretty Lady
|118
|Carly Hustle
|120
|Stimulus Check
|118
|Handle the Truth
|113
|Lot of Honey
|120
|Love That Face
|123
4th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Shared Future
|119
|Union Lake
|119
|Glitter Up
|119
|Diamond Collector
|119
|Ambassador Kelly
|119
|Radio Days
|119
|Circle Back Jen
|119
5th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Hellman
|120
|Romantic Man
|120
|Seizing the Dream
|120
|High Deff
|124
|Ocean Deep
|113
|Bail Out
|124
|War Light
|124
|Devour
|120
|Rogers Ginger
|120
|No Burn
|120
|Canyouhearmenow
|120
|Deputies Edge
|120
|Battle Map
|120
|Cash Kid
|120
6th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
Pumpkin Pie Stakes
|Victim of Love
|126
|Truth Hurts
|124
|Aunt Kat
|124
|Union Maiden
|122
|Honor Way
|122
|Never Enough Time
|122
|Starfront
|122
7th_$200,000, stk, 3YO up, 7f.
Bold Ruler Handicap
|Lil Commissioner
|117
|Wendell Fong
|118
|Bal Harbour
|118
|Continuation
|116
|Plainsman
|123
|Wondrwherecraigis
|120
|Drafted
|116
|Amatteroftime
|116
8th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
Pumpkin Pie Stakes
|Always Carina
|118
|Regal Retort
|122
|Glass Ceiling
|122
|Don't Call Me Mary
|124
|Piedi Bianchi
|124
|Lady Rocket
|124
|Easy to Bless
|118
|Lake Avenue
|124
9th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 2YO, 6f.
|Workingman's Dude
|119
|Appalachian Legend
|112
|Flatbush
|119
|Mrtandroseysboy
|119
|El Veinticuatro
|119
|Kong Loves a Fight
|119
|Compedence Is Key
|119
|Empire Station
|119
|Heads Or Tails
|119
|I'm Over U
|119
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.