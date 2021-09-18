BC-Entries Belterra Park

Belterra Park Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$13,300, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Ranchero119Dial Mr Prospector123
R Uncle Willie123Trombone Easton123
Cleverly Wicked119

2nd_$13,600, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi.

Needabetterjock116a-Leave It to Kitten120
a-Tomahawk Kitten120Daylight115
Honorable116b-She Love Me120
Smooth Current120b-Changing Lanes122

a,b-Coupled.

3rd_$10,200, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Weapon114Devilish Tail119
Holiday Dancer119Highest Mandate119
Tramore Bay123Powerful Moon119

4th_$13,400, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO F, 5f.

Sweet Tootsie Lu119Kaiyas Song119
Reina Del Bali119Arista the Cat119
Brooklynns Star119Dialed Inna114

5th_$13,700, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Jazz Brunch121Thunder Buggy116
My Sweet Kat118Aunt Irene121
Grace D' Art121Triple Scout121

6th_$18,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Makescentstous116Janet's Mae121
Olho de Mel118Hoptown Honey121
Princesstapiture116Vintage Ready121

7th_$16,200, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Ruby Jane119California Kitty114
Stare If You Must119Royal Rosie114
Tiz Biz119Run Kitty119
Flashy Belle119Bourbon Buns119
Lilly in the Sky119Sonnet119

8th_$9,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Amari S.120Rotten to the Core120
Out of Pocket125Bayern Baby115
Miss Dogwood125Secret Revolution125
Tripple Step125Love's Tavito120
Naughty Nellie120Miriana's Queen125
Half Legend120

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you