BC-Entries Belterra Park
Belterra Park Entries, Wednesday
1st_$13,300, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Ranchero
|119
|Dial Mr Prospector
|123
|R Uncle Willie
|123
|Trombone Easton
|123
|Cleverly Wicked
|119
2nd_$13,600, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Needabetterjock
|116
|a-Leave It to Kitten
|120
|a-Tomahawk Kitten
|120
|Daylight
|115
|Honorable
|116
|b-She Love Me
|120
|Smooth Current
|120
|b-Changing Lanes
|122
a,b-Coupled.
3rd_$10,200, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Weapon
|114
|Devilish Tail
|119
|Holiday Dancer
|119
|Highest Mandate
|119
|Tramore Bay
|123
|Powerful Moon
|119
4th_$13,400, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO F, 5f.
|Sweet Tootsie Lu
|119
|Kaiyas Song
|119
|Reina Del Bali
|119
|Arista the Cat
|119
|Brooklynns Star
|119
|Dialed Inna
|114
5th_$13,700, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Jazz Brunch
|121
|Thunder Buggy
|116
|My Sweet Kat
|118
|Aunt Irene
|121
|Grace D' Art
|121
|Triple Scout
|121
6th_$18,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Makescentstous
|116
|Janet's Mae
|121
|Olho de Mel
|118
|Hoptown Honey
|121
|Princesstapiture
|116
|Vintage Ready
|121
7th_$16,200, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Ruby Jane
|119
|California Kitty
|114
|Stare If You Must
|119
|Royal Rosie
|114
|Tiz Biz
|119
|Run Kitty
|119
|Flashy Belle
|119
|Bourbon Buns
|119
|Lilly in the Sky
|119
|Sonnet
|119
8th_$9,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Amari S.
|120
|Rotten to the Core
|120
|Out of Pocket
|125
|Bayern Baby
|115
|Miss Dogwood
|125
|Secret Revolution
|125
|Tripple Step
|125
|Love's Tavito
|120
|Naughty Nellie
|120
|Miriana's Queen
|125
|Half Legend
|120
