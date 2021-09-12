BC-Entries Belterra Park
Belterra Park Entries, Thursday
1st_$10,200, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Changing Lanes
|117
|Ronni's Storm
|116
|Pull Me Back
|120
|Airwar
|116
|Smooth Current
|120
|Cape Marco Drive
|120
|Paynted
|122
2nd_$16,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Beach Babe
|121
|Blanconia
|121
|Edge of Pleasure
|121
|Sweet Evy Grace
|121
|Miss Treated Star
|123
|Punahele
|123
3rd_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Cacahuete
|120
|Against the Line
|120
|King Valero
|117
|Dancingintodark
|120
|It's Game Time
|120
|A King's Ransom
|124
4th_$13,600, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Big Frank
|118
|Blame It On Eddie
|122
|Strikeitortapit
|120
|Hard Sting
|122
|Clear to Close
|117
|Uncle Charming
|118
|Spots Appeal
|122
|Man Down
|120
5th_$23,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Lahona
|119
|The Last Apple
|119
|Maybe Franky
|119
|Quality Bet
|119
|My Dirty Birdie
|119
|Early Bloomer
|119
|a-Penniesanddimes
|119
|a-Barefoot Beach
|119
a-Coupled.
6th_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|a-So Caught Up in U
|125
|Derby Express
|118
|Catch a Cab
|123
|Danzo
|123
|Fox On the Run
|123
|a-Alycar Flash
|123
|Here's Carlos
|123
a-Coupled.
7th_$17,400, alc opt cl, 2YO F, 6f.
|My Angelica
|120
|Pipeline Girl
|118
|Aberration
|120
|Silver Lulu
|118
|Mariposa Rapida
|118
|Little Lucerito
|113
|Delightful Breeze
|118
8th_$12,600, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Check Six
|121
|Traumarama
|121
|a-Double Oaked
|116
|I Likem
|121
|a-Abogada
|116
|Curlin Coed
|121
|Say It Sweetly
|121
|Butter Up Katie
|121
|Azilook
|123
a-Coupled.
