BC-Entries Belterra Park

Belterra Park Entries, Thursday

By The Associated Press

1st_$10,200, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Changing Lanes117Ronni's Storm116
Pull Me Back120Airwar116
Smooth Current120Cape Marco Drive120
Paynted122

2nd_$16,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Beach Babe121Blanconia121
Edge of Pleasure121Sweet Evy Grace121
Miss Treated Star123Punahele123

3rd_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Cacahuete120Against the Line120
King Valero117Dancingintodark120
It's Game Time120A King's Ransom124

4th_$13,600, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi.

Big Frank118Blame It On Eddie122
Strikeitortapit120Hard Sting122
Clear to Close117Uncle Charming118
Spots Appeal122Man Down120

5th_$23,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Lahona119The Last Apple119
Maybe Franky119Quality Bet119
My Dirty Birdie119Early Bloomer119
a-Penniesanddimes119a-Barefoot Beach119

a-Coupled.

6th_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

a-So Caught Up in U125Derby Express118
Catch a Cab123Danzo123
Fox On the Run123a-Alycar Flash123
Here's Carlos123

a-Coupled.

7th_$17,400, alc opt cl, 2YO F, 6f.

My Angelica120Pipeline Girl118
Aberration120Silver Lulu118
Mariposa Rapida118Little Lucerito113
Delightful Breeze118

8th_$12,600, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Check Six121Traumarama121
a-Double Oaked116I Likem121
a-Abogada116Curlin Coed121
Say It Sweetly121Butter Up Katie121
Azilook123

a-Coupled.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

