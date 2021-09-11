BC-Entries Canterbury Park
Canterbury Park Entries, Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$19,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Smoking Bossa Nova
|119
|Pink Channel
|119
|K B's Mint
|119
|Brightsideoflife
|123
|Majestic Stride
|119
|Holy Soul
|123
|Briar Thicket
|119
|Metaphar
|114
|She Appeals Holy
|123
|Quality Chrome
|119
|Just Plain Pretty
|119
|Charming Fury
|123
|Left of Center
|123
|Pilots Star
|123
2nd_$34,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Tapage
|123
|Derby Code
|121
|Sonny Smack
|121
|Two by Two
|121
|Twoko Bay
|121
|J P Warrior
|123
|Apple Dapple
|118
|Tin Badge
|121
|Beat the Heat
|121
|Cinco Star
|123
3rd_$50,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f.
Tom Metzen Handicap B. P. A. Stakes
|Market King
|119
|Minister of Soul
|123
|Market Analysis
|123
|Bayou Gem
|117
|Samurai Cause
|121
|Locamotor
|123
4th_$14,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Robinson
|121
|Ebony Bay
|118
|Tri Spot
|121
|Where's Jordan
|121
|Big Falcon Rocket
|121
|Edgie Reggie
|119
|Yak
|116
|Glass Eater
|121
|Soul Ready
|121
|Trade Deadline
|121
|Daigle
|118
|Captain Drake
|123
|Johan Zoffani
|121
|Waco Kid
|117
5th_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.
|Eyes Flying Bye
|118
|Cousvinnysacanuck
|118
|Speedy Daredevil
|118
|Dark Leopard
|118
|Road Trip
|118
|Ll's Classy Dude
|118
|Red Wave
|118
|Dynamometer
|118
6th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Defend the Rose
|123
|Binding Time
|123
|Celtics Wildcat
|123
|Miss Brookside
|123
|Double Bee Sting
|123
|Madisonian
|118
|Knight's Honor
|119
|Diva de Kela
|123
|Vikkis Rockstar
|119
|Gotham City Queen
|123
7th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f.
|Cake Stomper
|118
|Thirsty Kiss
|118
|Test Pilot
|118
|Geaux Yoshka
|118
|Drivenmylifeaway
|118
|Magoo
|118
|Kiss Away
|118
|Indy Lead
|118
|Juan Bravo
|118
|Saint Charles
|118
|Tiger Hunter
|118
8th_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Sailing Along
|117
|A Roze and Wine
|123
|She Began Again
|123
|Baildon
|123
|Ornamental Iron
|121
|Birdie Be Gone
|119
|Fables Love Affair
|121
|H'rayforcaberneigh
|117
|Pretty Sweet
|123
9th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Neverblink
|121
|Master Guns
|123
|Blame Bishop
|116
|Sizzling Evening
|121
|Greater Cairo
|121
|Dare Felix
|121
|Digital Star
|121
|Seek N Justice
|121
|Side Street Dave
|121
|Stone Secret
|123
10th_$14,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Old Indian Trick
|123
|Florida Two Step
|123
|Devil's Teeth
|123
|Sharp Art
|123
|Two the Punch
|118
|Fender Bender
|123
|Parolee
|123
|Tapsolute
|123
|Awesome Emmit
|123
|Flip the Coin Jan
|123
|Calculating King
|123
11th_$50,000, stk, 2YO, 6f.
Shakopee Juvenile Stakes
|Simply Wicked
|120
|Will the Thrill
|116
|Misyneedsacocktail
|118
|Summer Lightning
|118
|Cause I'm Leavin
|120
|Bit Coiner
|120
|Sing N Spurs
|118
|Citrus Bay
|120
|Runnin Happy
|118
12th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.
|Sahm Tequila
|119
|Westons Wildcat
|118
|Golden Gulley
|119
|Fire Extinguisher
|119
|Mynameis Prince
|123
|Public Safety
|123
|Love My Boss
|123
|May We All
|123
|Water Patrol
|123
|Gabriel's Legend
|119
|Got Even Smarter
|123
|Ray's Angel
|123
13th_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Price to Pay
|123
|Didjadoit
|119
|Graphyte
|123
|Natural Chill
|119
|Mischievous Mo
|123
|Unbridled Shoes
|118
|Muskyman
|123
|Whata Show Off
|123
|Shattered Dreams
|123
|Redoux
|119
|Outerbanks
|123
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.