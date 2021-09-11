BC-Entries Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Entries, Thursday

By The Associated Press

1st_$19,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Smoking Bossa Nova119Pink Channel119
K B's Mint119Brightsideoflife123
Majestic Stride119Holy Soul123
Briar Thicket119Metaphar114
She Appeals Holy123Quality Chrome119
Just Plain Pretty119Charming Fury123
Left of Center123Pilots Star123

2nd_$34,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Tapage123Derby Code121
Sonny Smack121Two by Two121
Twoko Bay121J P Warrior123
Apple Dapple118Tin Badge121
Beat the Heat121Cinco Star123

3rd_$50,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f.

Tom Metzen Handicap B. P. A. Stakes

Market King119Minister of Soul123
Market Analysis123Bayou Gem117
Samurai Cause121Locamotor123

4th_$14,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Robinson121Ebony Bay118
Tri Spot121Where's Jordan121
Big Falcon Rocket121Edgie Reggie119
Yak116Glass Eater121
Soul Ready121Trade Deadline121
Daigle118Captain Drake123
Johan Zoffani121Waco Kid117

5th_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.

Eyes Flying Bye118Cousvinnysacanuck118
Speedy Daredevil118Dark Leopard118
Road Trip118Ll's Classy Dude118
Red Wave118Dynamometer118

6th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Defend the Rose123Binding Time123
Celtics Wildcat123Miss Brookside123
Double Bee Sting123Madisonian118
Knight's Honor119Diva de Kela123
Vikkis Rockstar119Gotham City Queen123

7th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f.

Cake Stomper118Thirsty Kiss118
Test Pilot118Geaux Yoshka118
Drivenmylifeaway118Magoo118
Kiss Away118Indy Lead118
Juan Bravo118Saint Charles118
Tiger Hunter118

8th_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Sailing Along117A Roze and Wine123
She Began Again123Baildon123
Ornamental Iron121Birdie Be Gone119
Fables Love Affair121H'rayforcaberneigh117
Pretty Sweet123

9th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Neverblink121Master Guns123
Blame Bishop116Sizzling Evening121
Greater Cairo121Dare Felix121
Digital Star121Seek N Justice121
Side Street Dave121Stone Secret123

10th_$14,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6½f.

Old Indian Trick123Florida Two Step123
Devil's Teeth123Sharp Art123
Two the Punch118Fender Bender123
Parolee123Tapsolute123
Awesome Emmit123Flip the Coin Jan123
Calculating King123

11th_$50,000, stk, 2YO, 6f.

Shakopee Juvenile Stakes

Simply Wicked120Will the Thrill116
Misyneedsacocktail118Summer Lightning118
Cause I'm Leavin120Bit Coiner120
Sing N Spurs118Citrus Bay120
Runnin Happy118

12th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.

Sahm Tequila119Westons Wildcat118
Golden Gulley119Fire Extinguisher119
Mynameis Prince123Public Safety123
Love My Boss123May We All123
Water Patrol123Gabriel's Legend119
Got Even Smarter123Ray's Angel123

13th_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Price to Pay123Didjadoit119
Graphyte123Natural Chill119
Mischievous Mo123Unbridled Shoes118
Muskyman123Whata Show Off123
Shattered Dreams123Redoux119
Outerbanks123

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you