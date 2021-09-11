BC-Entries Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$19,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Smarty Alex118Swampdrainer119
Slightly Crafty123Biz Kid119
Creative Mind119Tour the World119
Dark Solution123Rancher119
Oxwood119

2nd_$14,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

So Alive121I'm an Eight121
Stitzy123Real Lute121
Teddy Time121Mesa Skyline121
Irish Major121Sierra Hotel121
Copper Fiddle121My Boy Lollipop121
Minnesota Lucky121

3rd_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5½f.

Wind of Discretion123Twisted Dixie123
Bayou Colonel123Out Run'm119
Runaway Harry119Braska119
R Dixie Diamond119

4th_$20,000, st alc, 3YO up, 5f.

Chess Master123Rusty Cage123
Company Store123Toreno120
Keller's Gold123Perfect Fanny123
P Club123Uncle Goyle123

5th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f.

Ella's Vision118Lipstick Lady118
Latin Nikkita118Jackies Irishdream113
Debbie's Surprise118Sky High Susan118
Keba Lucky Day118Annie M118
Heart On the Run118Reid's Fangirl118
Lex K118

6th_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Pretti Ta Kela119Arnold's Patsy123
Drop o' Chocolate123Air Walker118
Shes Got It119Adrianna Joy119
Emerald Princess119Brahms Is Who123
Aksarben Summer123

7th_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Lucy's Lookin Left118Saint Sarena118
Strabella118Summer Fireflys118
Runners Heat118O'Babe118
The Champs Kid118Gray Fillay113

8th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Mocha Kiss121Peak of Chic119
Lasting Influence121Liberty Flies117
Sweet as Canbe121Tourist Like Me116
Even Pandura117Ultra Cordial119
Coco Loco Mama121Just Splendid121

9th_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.

Dried Pepper117Mine My Time121
Prince Rama119Candy Prince121
Vegas Guy119Crime Spree114
Jimmy's Marco121Something Super121
Can Imagine121Riverboat Gambler121
Louis Le Grande121

10th_$10,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Canterbury Gold123Moonshine Moxy119
Danzig Star123Costanarmandaleg119
Laura N Lukas123Pearl Hasthe Music114
Holy Star123Fortheloveoflydia119
Crazy Good123

11th_$17,500, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Timber Lady115Kovacs119
Modric119Top Dog119
Emmett Cat123Itwasthedevilsidea123
Heavenly Gazebo119Shakelas Destiny119
Feeding Frenzy119

12th_$10,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Youwonderwhyidrink123Uncle Frank119
Diablo Cuerno119Medicine Man123
Low Tide Warning119Dirty Deeds119
Squared Straight123

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

