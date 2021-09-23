BC-Entries Century Mile

Century Mile Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$9,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Zhavia120Top Demon117
Miss Directed122Lil Miss Mud122
Catch the Gal122

2nd_$8,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Gem Alta126Frobisher Bay126
Jovial Destiny126Regal Candy126
Wilson126

3rd_$7,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Cross Lady125Lulu's Lightening125
Reds Little Star125Astartobe125
Made for More120Cigarillo117

4th_$10,000, cl $12,000-$12,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Sir Miezie123Marango123
Here Comes Barney124Astronomical124
Exhi Kid126Lanny Mac126

5th_$17,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Wye Cross124El Noble124
Nevvare121Midnight Salute121
Eddyshak124Mr. Kalypso126

6th_$8,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Bookie126Minsky Moment126
Bolsano126Vision Quest126
King Klover126Long Time Don126
Trang121

7th_$16,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Queen Rhonda120No Collusion123
Count On It120Royal Status123
Orange Theory120Zelda's Wisdom120
Run Lola Run120

8th_$16,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Trader Lynn126Etu Babou121
Doc Cope121Alongthewatchtower124
Theshack121Make Good Choices124
Slewmach124

9th_$7,500, mdn cl $6,000-$6,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Fast Eh123Drayton118
Litle Bertha's Boy123First Prince123
Docslastjoke123Hunters Pride123
Tiny Tycoon126Jimmy Flash123
Spirit Racer123

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

