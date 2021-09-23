BC-Entries Century Mile
Century Mile Entries, Saturday
1st_$9,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Zhavia
|120
|Top Demon
|117
|Miss Directed
|122
|Lil Miss Mud
|122
|Catch the Gal
|122
2nd_$8,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Gem Alta
|126
|Frobisher Bay
|126
|Jovial Destiny
|126
|Regal Candy
|126
|Wilson
|126
3rd_$7,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Cross Lady
|125
|Lulu's Lightening
|125
|Reds Little Star
|125
|Astartobe
|125
|Made for More
|120
|Cigarillo
|117
4th_$10,000, cl $12,000-$12,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Sir Miezie
|123
|Marango
|123
|Here Comes Barney
|124
|Astronomical
|124
|Exhi Kid
|126
|Lanny Mac
|126
5th_$17,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Wye Cross
|124
|El Noble
|124
|Nevvare
|121
|Midnight Salute
|121
|Eddyshak
|124
|Mr. Kalypso
|126
6th_$8,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Bookie
|126
|Minsky Moment
|126
|Bolsano
|126
|Vision Quest
|126
|King Klover
|126
|Long Time Don
|126
|Trang
|121
7th_$16,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Queen Rhonda
|120
|No Collusion
|123
|Count On It
|120
|Royal Status
|123
|Orange Theory
|120
|Zelda's Wisdom
|120
|Run Lola Run
|120
8th_$16,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Trader Lynn
|126
|Etu Babou
|121
|Doc Cope
|121
|Alongthewatchtower
|124
|Theshack
|121
|Make Good Choices
|124
|Slewmach
|124
9th_$7,500, mdn cl $6,000-$6,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Fast Eh
|123
|Drayton
|118
|Litle Bertha's Boy
|123
|First Prince
|123
|Docslastjoke
|123
|Hunters Pride
|123
|Tiny Tycoon
|126
|Jimmy Flash
|123
|Spirit Racer
|123
