BC-Entries Century Mile

Century Mile Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

First Authority124Pappie Due124
Interes Fino124O Tuxedo124
Our Storm Chaser124Top Shelf 109124
Obsessive Gambler124

2nd_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Wave Burner124Bearcat Bill124
She Wears the Pantz124Timbers Moon124
Obsessed With Lena124First Golden Rose124
Firecrunch124Bringontherush124

3rd_$9,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f.

First Prince123Black Wolf116
Run Rossco Run123Pull the Pin126
Baldy Red121Timely Ruckus123
Omegasshootingstar118

4th_$8,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Witt Nine125Cross Lady125
Chickaletty117Wheelsupinthirty125
Maryam125I Tricked My Ride125
Sask Lady125

5th_$7,000, cl $6,000-$6,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Bare Back Jack126Devils Command124
Lanny Mac126Dublin Yinz Money126
Awesome Knight126Old Double Diamond123
Domenico124

6th_$10,000, cl $12,000-$12,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Go Mama125Queen Rhonda120
Chatty Gal125Count On It120
Top Demon115No Bakk Talk123
Wicked Woman120

7th_$17,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Mi Reyna120Bells and Whistles120
No Collusion125It's Alexus120
Stevie's Song125Out Front125
Irish Luna125Edge of Okotoks125
Interesting Times125

8th_$11,000, cl $6,000-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Blues Roar125Lia's On Tune125
Sky Destiny125Whiskarita125
Piper Rose123Dont Get Smart120
Two Steps Faster125Mission Reality122
Dazzling Chic125

9th_$7,500, mdn cl $6,000-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Amber Ridge125Not Your Biziness117
Smokedya122Smile Mary122
Omega Gal125Sandy Beach122
Catch the Gal122Zenhi122
I'mamuddertoo122Yukon Mist125
A Fleeting Feather125

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you