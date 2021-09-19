BC-Entries Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Entries, Thursday

By The Associated Press

1st_$30,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Blind Justice121Consider124
Kolsch111Poseidon Wrath121
Thirtyeight121Bassett121
Priest121Tap Attack124

2nd_$52,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Convection118Petit Verdot118
Toobadsosad118Tomato Bill121
Carbon Stryker118Schochoh121
Inventing Blame121

3rd_$30,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Palace Magic124Hyland Haven120
My Pharoah Lady110As You Were120
Norma Gex120Madam Pie124
Beyond a Million120Spitz120
I'm Stylin120

4th_$92,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6½f.

Red Hot Mama119Feeling Happy119
Frosted Charm119Implosion119
Tinsel119Pickin Ana Grinnin119
Vicarious Lady119Keino119
Amaristar119Shotgun Hottie119
Secret Melody119

5th_$56,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Cave Hill118See the Pyramids122
Gimme Some Mo122Cancellara118
All West122Just a Irish Lad118
Eastside Cool118Vasariano122
Moliere122

6th_$120,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.

Commander Compton119a-Bon Bueno119
Newt119Ten Gauge119
Condemn119Harmon Killer Brew119
Ignitis119Mahoney Road119
Blunder119Russian Tank119
Gilded Age119a-Luni Sima119
Rattle N Roll119

a-Coupled.

7th_$134,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Sterling Miss121Southern Mama121
Break Curfew121Reagan's Edge121
Jungle Juice121Windmill118
Perfect Happiness121Larimar121
Tipsy Gal121

8th_$92,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6½f.

Swap Shop119Sonador119
Medley119Tubman119
Senorita Karlita119Lady Terra119
Waters of Merom119Bhoma119
Big Bugg's Girl119Scintillating Star119
Zumra Bayou119

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you