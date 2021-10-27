BC-Entries Delaware Park

Delaware Park Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$22,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f.

A Penn Legacy121Native Hawk124
Yabba Dabba Dude122Tomater Gator115
John's Promise122They Shot Sonny122

2nd_$19,000, , 3YO up, 6f.

Creekmore122Inside Risk122
Kevin Witte122Dr Harlan122
Lawn Boy122E J's Revenge122
Tonka Flower122

3rd_$26,000, mdn cl $40,000-$35,000, 2YO, 5½f.

Kozy's Wildcat118Heartness116
Dontforgettoblink116Nimitz118
Connecting118Broadway Ruckus116
Pop Pop Susi118Magical Mousse118

4th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Tangled Web113Hot to Seek Her120
My Friend Linus120In Him With Him120
Americano110David's Prospec120
Sancocho120Mr. Shortandsimple120
Hit the Ticket120

5th_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Jack Luvs Nova124Forefront117
Kathern's Joy121Not Invented Here121
Inject the Light121Run Happy Run121
Quad Eights124Maximo Strong124
Phil the Banker124

6th_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.

Whizwit118Lying Jeff118
Life On the Nile118Imperial Bird118
Negligence118Cajun Invasion118
Yo Nessroundonkern118Street Facts118

7th_$42,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.

a-Seanow122a-The King Cheek119
Jeopardy James122High Velocity122
My Boy Lenny122Spitball122
Causeway Jones119Steadytillready122
Redeem Eddie122

a-Coupled.

8th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

I Am That I Am121Twitty City120
a-Celtic Treasure121b-Dr. Ferber120
Kratos118Unidentified Man118
b-Maid the Journey118a-Dig Charlie Dig121
Tapping the Glass121

a,b-Coupled.

9th_$10,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Tiz Triumphant121Mutakaamil124
Appeal to Respond114Hair of the Dog124
Jaime Jamel121Panna Mine124
Magic of Love121Confusion117

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

