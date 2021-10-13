BC-Entries Delaware Park
Delaware Park Entries, Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$22,000, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 6f.
|Crabs N Beer
|116
|Dontforgettoblink
|118
|Steady John
|118
|Hi Millie
|118
|Coatandtierequired
|118
|Dancing Cossack
|118
|Akingisalwaysking
|118
2nd_$16,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6f.
|Colour Guard
|120
|Nashvegas
|120
|Mobeatyabad
|120
|Dr Harlan
|120
|Instigated
|124
|Striking Heir
|120
|Flat Rate
|115
|Capitan Fofo
|124
3rd_$15,000, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Super Wise
|119
|Not Invented Here
|121
|Runner
|122
|Inject the Light
|114
|Quad Eights
|124
|Forefront
|112
|Phil the Banker
|124
|Jack Luvs Nova
|122
4th_$22,000, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 1mi 70yd.
|Neigh Dude
|113
|Axxerator
|118
|Melina's Dream
|118
|Bettheover
|118
|Monogram
|118
|Citizen's Fire
|118
|Run On the Trail
|118
|Porsupuesto
|118
5th_$42,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Above Par
|122
|We Miss Susie
|122
|Caught Up in You
|122
|Reina La Kelsy
|122
|Be Sneaky
|119
|Flashing Diamond
|122
6th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Taxable Goods
|121
|Arrivederla
|121
|Bourbon Frontier
|118
|Twitty City
|120
|Fortunate Friends
|121
|Basso
|118
|a-Celtic Treasure
|121
|Oxide
|121
|Northern Ridge
|121
|a-Weather Wiz
|121
a-Coupled.
7th_$50,000, stk, 2YO, 1mi.
Rocky Run Stakes
|Keiko Krahe
|118
|Rich's Way
|118
|No Sabe Nada
|120
|Affable Monarch
|118
|Cooke Creek
|118
|Forty Stripes
|118
|Minecrafter
|118
|Bold Leader
|118
|Husband Material
|118
|Fierce Warrior
|118
8th_$10,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Mizshipman
|120
|Tua
|120
|My Lucky Heart
|123
|Bohemian Dancer
|123
|Cali Divine
|120
|Farcical
|123
|Miss Jasser
|123
|Thirsty Boots
|120
|Monkey On My Back
|120
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.