BC-Entries Delaware Park

Delaware Park Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$22,000, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 6f.

Crabs N Beer116Dontforgettoblink118
Steady John118Hi Millie118
Coatandtierequired118Dancing Cossack118
Akingisalwaysking118

2nd_$16,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6f.

Colour Guard120Nashvegas120
Mobeatyabad120Dr Harlan120
Instigated124Striking Heir120
Flat Rate115Capitan Fofo124

3rd_$15,000, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Super Wise119Not Invented Here121
Runner122Inject the Light114
Quad Eights124Forefront112
Phil the Banker124Jack Luvs Nova122

4th_$22,000, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 1mi 70yd.

Neigh Dude113Axxerator118
Melina's Dream118Bettheover118
Monogram118Citizen's Fire118
Run On the Trail118Porsupuesto118

5th_$42,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Above Par122We Miss Susie122
Caught Up in You122Reina La Kelsy122
Be Sneaky119Flashing Diamond122

6th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Taxable Goods121Arrivederla121
Bourbon Frontier118Twitty City120
Fortunate Friends121Basso118
a-Celtic Treasure121Oxide121
Northern Ridge121a-Weather Wiz121

a-Coupled.

7th_$50,000, stk, 2YO, 1mi.

Rocky Run Stakes

Keiko Krahe118Rich's Way118
No Sabe Nada120Affable Monarch118
Cooke Creek118Forty Stripes118
Minecrafter118Bold Leader118
Husband Material118Fierce Warrior118

8th_$10,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Mizshipman120Tua120
My Lucky Heart123Bohemian Dancer123
Cali Divine120Farcical123
Miss Jasser123Thirsty Boots120
Monkey On My Back120

