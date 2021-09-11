BC-Entries Delaware Park

Delaware Park Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$14,000, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Gran Michelle122Moon Me Again124
Workinonbeinsingle115Jenn's the Boss122
Secuencia120

2nd_$20,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 5½f.

Top Boss120Kickstarter124
Another Lulu120Newyearsblockparty120
Hail Southern108Big Tall Dawg124

3rd_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi 70yd.

General Ken118Powerful Force118
Amarillo118Solar Tap118
Smarthumor118Sapio Social118
Connecting118Spotted Cat118
Storm Attack118Origo118

4th_$15,000, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Runner124Wicked Dude120
Where U B118Tithed112
Bastien Le Brown120Quad Eights124
Screen Star111

5th_$18,000, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Jag120Dover Cliffs118
Dashing Lou118Day113
Toss123Kierland118
National Honor120Cloontia120
Affluential118My Friend Frank120
Voting Control121Argentic120
Ghost Hunter123Lucky Ramsey123

6th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Skyscanner121Singlino117
Arrivederla121a-Bellarmine Hall121
a-The King Cheek117My Danny Boy121
Maid the Journey119

a-Coupled.

7th_$20,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Better With Age116Ocean Delight123
Flat Out Phoebe119Pepper Pot123
Maliceinthepalace123Glossamer123
Goodbye Carolina119African Song123
Mikey's Jewel119Sprite's Lady119
Artie's Rose119She So Naughty123
Nurse Rachett119Talks in Her Sleep123

8th_$19,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Restless Rocker114English Lad110
Santo124Hookeai120
Sunny Saint117Redeem Peter120
Styner120

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you