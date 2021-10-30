BC-Entries Delta Downs
Delta Downs Entries, Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Stop the Friend
|120
|Anotherinthefire
|118
|Miss Invader
|120
|Lukes Secret
|120
|Achancetowin
|118
|Envoys Legacy
|120
|Kimberly's Jackpot
|118
|Just Hadley
|120
|True Red Slew
|118
|Louisiana's Hope
|118
|Bourbon Blues
|123
|Perfect Peach
|118
2nd_$30,000, , 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|My Little Jen
|120
|Sebs Princess
|120
|Miss Billie K
|120
|Kris T.
|120
|Kodiak Sky
|120
|a-Girl Thirsty
|120
|a-Sucre
|120
|Freda's Smooth Air
|120
a-Coupled.
3rd_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Alhambra Palace
|121
|Luna Y Sol
|121
|In for a Penny
|121
|Silver Maid
|123
|Twn Ms Midship
|121
|Julio Choice
|121
|Summer Is Hot
|121
|Yankee Be True
|123
4th_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Miss Mabelee
|123
|Last Destiny
|123
|Midnight Trip
|121
|Miss Miracle Girl
|121
|Grace's Gal
|121
|Cajun Shots
|123
|Stormy Collision
|123
|Dreamit
|123
|Safe Keeping
|118
|Gottabegolden
|123
5th_$19,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5f.
|Zmor Aristocat
|120
|Drewzano
|120
|Limbo's Promise
|120
|Toni's Star
|117
|Royal Privacy
|120
|a-Coco Tiger
|120
|Curtin's Up
|120
|Hooray Austin
|117
|a-Double Barrel Man
|117
|Preacher
|120
a-Coupled.
6th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Mr Leo
|123
|Flashburn
|120
|Shar's Treasure
|123
|Jr's Sauvage
|120
|Tap Attack
|123
|Sailing Jett
|120
|Nosbor
|121
|Moonshinerboy
|123
|Flat Out Freed
|123
|Preferred Prospect
|123
|Driver
|123
|King Nate
|121
7th_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7½f.
|Corvette Spirit
|120
|b-October Surprise
|120
|Humphrey
|120
|Half a Bite
|117
|a-Forevamo
|120
|End Zone
|120
|Taken Back
|117
|Such
|117
|Giant Influence
|120
|b-Hero of the Hour
|120
|Money Cometh
|120
|a-Laughing Latinos
|120
a,b-Coupled.
8th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6½f.
|She's Gone d'Wild
|117
|Birdie Call
|115
|Hypernova
|118
|Dress Shopping
|120
|a-Schiff's Corner
|117
|a-Sarah's Passion
|117
|Dance Away
|117
|Grand Prize
|120
a-Coupled.
9th_$36,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 1mi.
|Seriously Sassy
|118
|Pago Querido
|120
|World of Wonder
|118
|Miami Rose
|120
|Lil Hot Toddy
|118
|Orb's Soul
|120
|Blazing Charm
|120
|Saint Kennedy
|120
|Tourrista
|118
|Poquitomas
|118
|Limitless Mazie
|117
|Puye Timing
|118
10th_$15,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|Rene's Prince
|118
|Da'money Alarm
|118
|Tigard Babes
|118
|Brush With Caution
|120
|Waitin' On a Woman
|118
|Boujie One
|121
|El Mic Tiesun
|121
|Elisher
|120
|Lullaby Bandit
|115
|Ima Sunny Song
|118
|Thirtyeight
|121
|Crooked Banker
|123
