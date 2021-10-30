BC-Entries Delta Downs

Delta Downs Entries, Thursday

By The Associated Press

1st_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Stop the Friend120Anotherinthefire118
Miss Invader120Lukes Secret120
Achancetowin118Envoys Legacy120
Kimberly's Jackpot118Just Hadley120
True Red Slew118Louisiana's Hope118
Bourbon Blues123Perfect Peach118

2nd_$30,000, , 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

My Little Jen120Sebs Princess120
Miss Billie K120Kris T.120
Kodiak Sky120a-Girl Thirsty120
a-Sucre120Freda's Smooth Air120

a-Coupled.

3rd_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Alhambra Palace121Luna Y Sol121
In for a Penny121Silver Maid123
Twn Ms Midship121Julio Choice121
Summer Is Hot121Yankee Be True123

4th_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Miss Mabelee123Last Destiny123
Midnight Trip121Miss Miracle Girl121
Grace's Gal121Cajun Shots123
Stormy Collision123Dreamit123
Safe Keeping118Gottabegolden123

5th_$19,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5f.

Zmor Aristocat120Drewzano120
Limbo's Promise120Toni's Star117
Royal Privacy120a-Coco Tiger120
Curtin's Up120Hooray Austin117
a-Double Barrel Man117Preacher120

a-Coupled.

6th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Mr Leo123Flashburn120
Shar's Treasure123Jr's Sauvage120
Tap Attack123Sailing Jett120
Nosbor121Moonshinerboy123
Flat Out Freed123Preferred Prospect123
Driver123King Nate121

7th_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7½f.

Corvette Spirit120b-October Surprise120
Humphrey120Half a Bite117
a-Forevamo120End Zone120
Taken Back117Such117
Giant Influence120b-Hero of the Hour120
Money Cometh120a-Laughing Latinos120

a,b-Coupled.

8th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6½f.

She's Gone d'Wild117Birdie Call115
Hypernova118Dress Shopping120
a-Schiff's Corner117a-Sarah's Passion117
Dance Away117Grand Prize120

a-Coupled.

9th_$36,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 1mi.

Seriously Sassy118Pago Querido120
World of Wonder118Miami Rose120
Lil Hot Toddy118Orb's Soul120
Blazing Charm120Saint Kennedy120
Tourrista118Poquitomas118
Limitless Mazie117Puye Timing118

10th_$15,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5f.

Rene's Prince118Da'money Alarm118
Tigard Babes118Brush With Caution120
Waitin' On a Woman118Boujie One121
El Mic Tiesun121Elisher120
Lullaby Bandit115Ima Sunny Song118
Thirtyeight121Crooked Banker123

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

