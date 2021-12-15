BC-Entries Delta Downs
Delta Downs Entries, Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f.
|Spin Town
|121
|Charlie's Creed
|121
|Golduster
|121
|Mr. G T O
|121
|The Big Show
|121
|Blue Cheese
|118
|William Gustavo
|121
|Sport Coat
|121
|Lightning Struck
|121
|Zoey's Hippie
|118
2nd_$18,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|a-Foursweetnieces
|120
|Kick N Kiss
|120
|Be a Bandit
|115
|Hopeitsamiracle
|120
|Da Due Run Run
|120
|a-Bind On Earth
|122
|Olivia's Duchess
|120
|Balook
|120
a-Coupled.
3rd_$16,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO F, 5f.
|Miss Emma Jean
|121
|Mt Hopy
|121
|Diamonds Shining
|121
|Zipity
|121
|Swift n' Stormy
|121
|World of Hurt
|121
|Kellie Mae
|121
|My Sweet Sophia
|121
|My Gal Charlotte
|121
|Point Me Out
|116
4th_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7½f.
|Lost Gold
|121
|Dreamer's Delight
|121
|Prime Code
|121
|Wine to Roses
|121
|Escrow Style
|121
|Palimonium
|121
|Rithmicallea
|121
5th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Texas Rule
|122
|Bobby Boots
|123
|Mr Leo
|123
|Max Bet
|117
|Driver
|123
|Sugarland Express
|119
|David's Grace
|123
|River King
|120
|Hail Southern
|122
|My Fortunate Son
|122
6th_$25,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 5f.
|Desert Glow
|121
|Tricky Mom
|121
|Roseisalwaysrite
|116
|Boston Belle
|121
|Mila's Kat
|121
|Our Liberina
|121
|Catalina Queen
|121
7th_$38,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7½f.
|Miss Charlie Sioux
|117
|Rush Hour Traffic
|120
|Zoom Up
|119
|Saints N Muskets
|117
|Bow Bow Girl
|122
|Puye Timing
|122
|It'sfiftyshadetime
|119
8th_$36,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1mi.
|Chop Chop Charlie
|120
|Beauregard
|116
|Wise Verdict
|116
|Hardcore Folklore
|120
|Lover Boy
|120
|Flashing Angelbaby
|117
|Pretty Creative
|119
|Muscadine
|115
|Jackman
|119
|Freedomfi
|117
|Mists of Time
|120
9th_$15,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|Hard Twist
|123
|Rodessa Flash
|120
|Sum Holiday
|119
|Sweet Rocket
|122
|Da'money Alarm
|119
|Classic Red Racer
|119
|Kannon With a K
|115
|Voyant
|122
|Nojokeimbroke
|122
|Zongland
|120
|Putter
|123
|Lucky Big Daddy
|120
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.