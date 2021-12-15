BC-Entries Delta Downs

Delta Downs Entries, Monday

By The Associated Press

1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f.

Spin Town121Charlie's Creed121
Golduster121Mr. G T O121
The Big Show121Blue Cheese118
William Gustavo121Sport Coat121
Lightning Struck121Zoey's Hippie118

2nd_$18,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

a-Foursweetnieces120Kick N Kiss120
Be a Bandit115Hopeitsamiracle120
Da Due Run Run120a-Bind On Earth122
Olivia's Duchess120Balook120

a-Coupled.

3rd_$16,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO F, 5f.

Miss Emma Jean121Mt Hopy121
Diamonds Shining121Zipity121
Swift n' Stormy121World of Hurt121
Kellie Mae121My Sweet Sophia121
My Gal Charlotte121Point Me Out116

4th_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7½f.

Lost Gold121Dreamer's Delight121
Prime Code121Wine to Roses121
Escrow Style121Palimonium121
Rithmicallea121

5th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Texas Rule122Bobby Boots123
Mr Leo123Max Bet117
Driver123Sugarland Express119
David's Grace123River King120
Hail Southern122My Fortunate Son122

6th_$25,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 5f.

Desert Glow121Tricky Mom121
Roseisalwaysrite116Boston Belle121
Mila's Kat121Our Liberina121
Catalina Queen121

7th_$38,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7½f.

Miss Charlie Sioux117Rush Hour Traffic120
Zoom Up119Saints N Muskets117
Bow Bow Girl122Puye Timing122
It'sfiftyshadetime119

8th_$36,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1mi.

Chop Chop Charlie120Beauregard116
Wise Verdict116Hardcore Folklore120
Lover Boy120Flashing Angelbaby117
Pretty Creative119Muscadine115
Jackman119Freedomfi117
Mists of Time120

9th_$15,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5f.

Hard Twist123Rodessa Flash120
Sum Holiday119Sweet Rocket122
Da'money Alarm119Classic Red Racer119
Kannon With a K115Voyant122
Nojokeimbroke122Zongland120
Putter123Lucky Big Daddy120

