BC-Entries Delta Downs

Delta Downs Entries, Wednesday
1st_$13,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Blue Darter
|120
|Duchess of Zmor
|115
|Harlons Commision
|123
|Grillin
|117
|Miss Invasive
|120
|Hurricane Tizway
|120
|Ezee Enough
|117
2nd_$25,000, , 3YO up, 6½f.
|Rock N Sake
|120
|a-Forestdungone
|120
|Queeten
|120
|Born Again George
|120
|Knockalittlelouder
|120
|Natealyze
|120
|Common Law Cat
|120
|a-Available Star
|120
|Midnight Bayou
|120
|Golden Palace
|120
a-Coupled.
3rd_$42,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Sophie's Prayer
|114
|Eve's Delight
|119
|My Sister Annette
|120
|Dixie Lady
|120
|Itsnotmyjob
|123
|Shades of Truth
|119
|Miss Pat's Girl
|120
4th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Ebony Bay
|120
|Velvet Isle
|120
|a-Daigle
|120
|Lea's Princess
|120
|Lil Hot Toddy
|116
|Miss High Heels
|120
|Cold Hearted Wench
|120
|a-Eclectic Soul
|120
|Streettalkinhottie
|117
a-Coupled.
5th_$13,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Corvette Spirit
|120
|Hatties Jewel
|120
|a-Guitarzan
|120
|a-Cajun Cash
|117
|Sweeping Edge
|120
|Park Ridge Benny
|120
|Alluring Actor
|117
|Bluewater Cat
|115
|Saving Argument
|120
|Mistake Present
|120
a-Coupled.
6th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 7½f.
|Beautiful Ending
|120
|Onetwomanyrockets
|120
|Grace Forever
|115
|Byanymeans
|120
|Peaceful Vision
|120
|a-Zydeco Music
|120
|a-Bind Me Up
|120
|Miss Neko
|120
|See Sassy Run
|120
a-Coupled.
7th_$38,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Four Princesses
|120
|Magine
|120
|Laurieann
|120
|Aiken to Be
|120
|Broke Financing
|115
|Southern Beauty
|117
|Catskill Ghost
|120
|Icy Charlie
|117
8th_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Mean Cruiser
|119
|Holy Sunrise
|120
|Hot Le Roy
|119
|Combat Command
|120
|Unbelievable Catch
|122
|Hot Apriority
|120
|Callthewolfe
|119
|G Don't Know
|119
|Friendofthecourt
|119
|Cajuns Golden Pond
|119
|Flash Me Back
|115
|Apriority Storm
|119
9th_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|Dare Felix
|120
|Zmor Aristocat
|115
|Buckets
|117
|Boston Repo
|117
|Freudian Sip
|120
|B B Moody
|116
|Stone Secret
|120
|Lion Heart Legend
|117
|Ice Peak
|120
|Wonder Run
|117
|Beauty Boy
|117
