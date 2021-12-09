BC-Entries Delta Downs

Delta Downs Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$13,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Blue Darter120Duchess of Zmor115
Harlons Commision123Grillin117
Miss Invasive120Hurricane Tizway120
Ezee Enough117

2nd_$25,000, , 3YO up, 6½f.

Rock N Sake120a-Forestdungone120
Queeten120Born Again George120
Knockalittlelouder120Natealyze120
Common Law Cat120a-Available Star120
Midnight Bayou120Golden Palace120

a-Coupled.

3rd_$42,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Sophie's Prayer114Eve's Delight119
My Sister Annette120Dixie Lady120
Itsnotmyjob123Shades of Truth119
Miss Pat's Girl120

4th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Ebony Bay120Velvet Isle120
a-Daigle120Lea's Princess120
Lil Hot Toddy116Miss High Heels120
Cold Hearted Wench120a-Eclectic Soul120
Streettalkinhottie117

a-Coupled.

5th_$13,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Corvette Spirit120Hatties Jewel120
a-Guitarzan120a-Cajun Cash117
Sweeping Edge120Park Ridge Benny120
Alluring Actor117Bluewater Cat115
Saving Argument120Mistake Present120

a-Coupled.

6th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 7½f.

Beautiful Ending120Onetwomanyrockets120
Grace Forever115Byanymeans120
Peaceful Vision120a-Zydeco Music120
a-Bind Me Up120Miss Neko120
See Sassy Run120

a-Coupled.

7th_$38,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Four Princesses120Magine120
Laurieann120Aiken to Be120
Broke Financing115Southern Beauty117
Catskill Ghost120Icy Charlie117

8th_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Mean Cruiser119Holy Sunrise120
Hot Le Roy119Combat Command120
Unbelievable Catch122Hot Apriority120
Callthewolfe119G Don't Know119
Friendofthecourt119Cajuns Golden Pond119
Flash Me Back115Apriority Storm119

9th_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f.

Dare Felix120Zmor Aristocat115
Buckets117Boston Repo117
Freudian Sip120B B Moody116
Stone Secret120Lion Heart Legend117
Ice Peak120Wonder Run117
Beauty Boy117

