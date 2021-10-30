BC-Entries Delta Downs
Delta Downs Entries, Friday
1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6½f.
|Backgate Red
|121
|Guitartuition Plzz
|121
|Cottonwood
|121
|Russet Moon
|121
|Luck of the Stars
|118
|Golduster
|121
|Escrow Style
|121
|Un Ojo
|121
|Zultan
|121
2nd_$32,000, st alc, 3YO up, 7f.
|Perfect Star
|120
|Lemniscate
|120
|Rightandjust
|118
|Yodel E. A. Who
|120
|Extirpator
|120
|Britts a Closer
|117
|Warrior's Map
|120
3rd_$16,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 7½f.
|Speighter Cat
|121
|Overly Sweet
|123
|Sweet Jackieleigh
|121
|Who Dat Grey
|121
|Classic Scale
|123
|Go My Juliet
|123
|Neverland Band
|123
|Blameitonthejock
|121
|Kaitlyn's Court
|121
|Landwoman's Gift
|118
|Her Great Grandpa
|123
|Our Little Girl
|121
4th_$21,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|a-Shades of Truth
|115
|Golden Smiles
|117
|Dixie Lady
|117
|Nineoneoneprayer
|117
|G Kate
|120
|a-Isolation
|118
|Fashion Moon
|118
|Da Due Run Run
|117
|Romantic Beast
|118
a-Coupled.
5th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Drop o' Chocolate
|120
|Custom Gulch
|117
|Cavatica
|120
|Streettalkinhottie
|112
|Gee Gee
|118
|Bodie On Pointe
|115
|Velvet Isle
|120
|Gaby's Promise
|117
|Flat Out Flirty
|120
|Miss Dawn
|120
6th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|a-Firstslate
|118
|Arkansas Bling
|118
|Enduring Peace
|115
|Sophisticated Girl
|117
|Rivetrix
|115
|Time for a Song
|118
|Dejoke's Song
|117
|Duchess of Zmor
|120
|Hanging Lake
|117
|a-Lucky Little Lady
|120
a-Coupled.
7th_$19,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Harbor Knight
|120
|Cajuns Golden Pond
|118
|The Thimble
|118
|Custom Kat
|120
|Thunk
|120
|Lilrascalman
|120
|Wild Firemaker
|120
|Roux Ga Roux
|120
|Wise Anchor
|118
8th_$26,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Steal It Back
|121
|Hope for Change
|118
|Coach Kenny
|121
|Real Brave
|123
|Egeauxtism
|123
|Rare Strain
|123
|Toe Bandit
|121
|Now Now Man
|121
|Yoakam
|123
|Saber Run
|123
|Pleasant Vision
|121
|Bitsy's Other Half
|123
9th_$36,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5f.
|Old Indian Trick
|120
|Warriors Gem
|120
|Pull My Chain
|120
|Big Band's Luck
|117
|Mister K
|120
|Dust Em
|118
|Pay Dirt
|120
|Kasilof
|120
|Dried Pepper
|118
|a-Velvet Ridge
|115
|Dusty Hill
|118
|a-Frank the Mayor
|120
a-Coupled.
10th_$15,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Miss E. Fu
|118
|Runaway Susan
|123
|Taylor's Wish
|121
|Marilyn's Magic
|121
|Poseidon's Magic
|121
|Hairtrigger Heart
|120
|My Baby Bele
|120
|Souper Zoom
|123
|Alberta Moon
|121
|Last Ghost
|118
|Lumberjack Empire
|123
|Priddis
|121
