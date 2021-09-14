BC-Entries Evangeline Downs
Evangeline Downs Entries, Saturday
1st_$29,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 7½f.
|Customize My Quest
|118
|Permanentdetention
|123
|Ole Stud Muffin
|118
|Adieu Le Chat
|118
|We Need a Five
|118
|Seehoss
|118
|Charlie G
|118
|Putthehammerdown
|123
2nd_$31,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Miss Nitap
|118
|Explosively Hot
|120
|Lady Rad
|120
|Galaxy Thirtysix
|120
|Suzie's Dream
|120
|Madison's Place
|123
3rd_$29,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 7½f.
|Akiane's Soldier
|118
|Bad Gal Riri
|123
|Citizens Reward
|118
|Fuhr Meo
|118
|a-Sweet Jackieleigh
|118
|Blameitonthejock
|113
|Prissy Jaden
|123
|Lucky Linda
|118
|Glory to Me
|123
|a-Dream Town
|118
|Oak Hill Seniorita
|118
a-Coupled.
4th_$21,000, cl $17,500-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Kiki Kat
|115
|Beyond d'Oro
|118
|Enough Heart
|120
|Kappa Hill
|118
|My Kiki
|118
|Track Smart
|118
|Brave City Girl
|118
5th_$12,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Expect Ours
|115
|Louisiana's Hope
|115
|Social Galaxy
|120
|Bourbon Blues
|123
|Stop the Friend
|120
|Somthingscandalous
|123
|Velvet Night
|115
|Magic Apriority
|115
|Missbudlitelime
|120
|Envoys Legacy
|115
|Sister Chloe
|120
|Grayfully
|115
|Lukes Secret
|120
|Not Enough Bling
|113
6th_$10,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Lundi
|115
|Sneaky Allie Kat
|120
|Hiccup
|118
|a-Gottatakehimto
|120
|Fonzie Scheme
|123
|a-And Yet Another
|120
|Richards Dream
|120
|Comerunninboys
|115
|Big Boss Man
|120
|Silent Cry
|120
|Ten Buds
|123
|Reposado
|120
a-Coupled.
7th_$29,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7½f.
|Sebs Princess
|117
|Fetching Fury
|120
|Ruby Sioux
|120
|Grillin
|117
|Peaceful Vision
|117
|Tourrista
|115
|Quinn Murphy
|120
|Glance
|120
|Eclectic Soul
|120
|Got Glee
|123
|Amelia Madelyn
|120
8th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Becca's Rocket
|115
|Rhett's Racer
|117
|It'sfiftyshadetime
|115
|Orb's Soul
|120
|Blessed Anna
|117
|Champagne Affair
|120
|Boerne
|120
|Bellamy Cay
|117
9th_$29,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7½f.
|Drewpower
|120
|Big Money Machine
|123
|a-Calculate
|120
|Louisiana Moon
|117
|b-October Surprise
|120
|Pretty Creative
|115
|Muscadine
|120
|Freedom Factor
|120
|Twenty Four Seven
|120
|b-December Seven
|120
|Arctic Rose
|117
|a-Midnight Nightmare
|112
a,b-Coupled.
10th_$60,000, stk, 2YO, 5½f.
D. Stakes Shine Young Futurity
|Autumns Strong Man
|122
|Duke of Blue Ridge
|119
|Tambourine Star
|119
|Family Creed
|122
|True Deal
|122
|Vodka Gimlet
|119
|Home Visit
|119
|Fiesty Fist
|122
|Starship Festival
|119
|Janet's Devil
|122
|Boston Benbow
|119
11th_$12,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5f.
|Big Count
|120
|South Al Sparky
|115
|Traelee
|123
|Golden V C
|123
|Balky
|118
|Wicked Fitz
|115
|Aligned Interest
|115
|Ice City Ghost
|123
|First Metal Count
|120
|Monzza
|118
|Nosy Banker
|115
