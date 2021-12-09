BC-Entries Evangeline Downs

Evangeline Downs Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$16,000, , 3YO up, 4f.

Brays Rapid Dash126Ponookies Fast Cash128
Big Ticket On Fire126Big Red Loves Corona126
Done Deal128Too Jealous126

2nd_$17,000, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), 4f.

Gt N Boos Runaway124Dr Sir Runaway Cash124
Rf Fearless Jet124Runaway Lucille124
Rios Diamond Tee124The Geauxt124

3rd_$5,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 2½f.

Shine First Chick128Hqh Runaway Platinum126
Pops Say Run126Streakin Loralei126
Dasher Lege128Livin On Love128
Gianni Jefe128

4th_$5,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 2YO, 3½f.

Ekg Shezthelastdash124Pyc My Henry124
Always Ace124By Bye Regalo124
Jess a Wild Caret124First Prize Pilot124
Im a Daybreak Dash124

5th_$10,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 2½f.

Cold Call Wagon124Tdz Louisiana Girl124
Heza Farm Boss124Kp Lucky Day124
Waving Chick124Precious World124
Adore My Runaway124

6th_$16,000, , 2YO, 2½f.

Mejor Que Dulce124Maglev Dash124
Hamilton Tlc124Fired Up Patriot124
Just Plain Deadly124Xdw Sheez Sweet124
Fastdash These Silks124Pullthetriggertiger124
Never Sweet124Cwfasttrack124

7th_$17,000, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), 2½f.

Wild Game Fortune124Bcl Sweet Corona124
Dynatrain124Runaway Yall124
Mp Dancing Star124That Guy Hot124
Encino Man124Leavingdiamondforyou124
Shez Inseperable124Ar Jesus Blood124

8th_$6,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, .

The Jr124Bc Angels Among Us124
Energy Tales124Fabulous Mamie124
Runacrossyourmind124Jessa Fast Romance124
Bayou Ez124One Sweet Key124

