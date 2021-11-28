BC-Entries Fair Grounds

Fair Grounds Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$18,000, cl $7,500-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

W W Kan Do121Club Soda121
Dick the Bruiser119Will Knows119
Holy Spirit121Set Hut118
Sr. Clarky118

2nd_$15,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Swanage124Ephemeral121
Katie's Karat118Earnestine N Hazel118
Alittlebitofsmarty124Ms Satch Mo121
Gottabegolden121Staceys Racey118
California Katie118Paytonsattheplate118

3rd_$16,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Slide121Ronnie's Peso121
Crypto Brave121Sister Chloe121
My Lovely Charlie117Commercial Flash121
Aphrodites Revenge119

4th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.

Mo Z120Afternoon Anejo120
King Tuff120Verstappen120
Matthewsthirtyfour120Hogslayers R I P120
Mr. Cunningham120

5th_$16,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Lucky Streaker117Trophy Daddy120
My Guitar117Mom Said Yes120
Mister Strange115Tin Delay117
Redoux118Kyle's Bro Jimmy120

6th_$42,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Standing Man120Payday Too120
Sydster120Imindycatbirdseat120
Drewcitable120Reluctant Warrior120
Swot Analysis117Forestdungone120
Maga Man120Secret Vista120
Drilling Report120Luckenbacher120

7th_$22,000, mdn cl $30,000-$25,000, 2YO, 6f.

a-Peso in My Pocket120a-Courthouse Cove120
Tricolour120Dr. Benny118
Webcam120Mucho Veloce120
Whiskey Gent120Fightville120

a-Coupled.

8th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Parker Eva121Hana Road121
Summer Mate121Lady Brielle121
Buongiorno Bee121La Gioiosa121
Frosty Diplomacy121Cajun Kid121

9th_$45,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

a-Loneshilohspecial122Shelli's Angel117
b-Elsie Girl122Delta Traveler122
a-Special Spots122Sumitup122
Cosmic Belle124b-Funkylittleshack122
Lucky Linda122Summer Is Hot122

a,b-Coupled.

