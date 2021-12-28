BC-Entries Fair Grounds

Fair Grounds Entries, Sunday

By The Associated Press

1st_$16,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 4YO up F&M, 1mi.

Smart Pegasus115Younmehoneybunny120
Meg and Clair115Kittenofthe Court123
Birdcatmouse120Blue Ridge Queen120
Juanandora120Cajun Shots120

2nd_$41,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up F&M, 1mi.

Theboyzgalaxy120Crimson Feline120
Commercial Flash120Lil Ashley B.120
Savvy Shipman120Balook120
Distractor Factor120Spectacular Izzy115
Top Ten Duchess120Duepeg120

3rd_$20,000, cl $20,000-$15,000, 4YO up, 5½f.

Widdle Zee120Quest for Avette121
Schnell124Mister Don121
Herewecometogetyou121Velvet Ridge121

4th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 5½f.

Honeysuckledelight120Moment to Dream120
Miss Caruso120Cajun Two Step120
Come On Birdie120Violet Shadows120
Wheels Like Nala120B B Gun Bullseye120
Macee120Czar's Ballerina120
Beleout120The Grey Beauty120

5th_$24,000, mdn cl $40,000-$30,000, 3YO, 6f.

Fastnfurious122Stat122
Alebrije122Courthouse Cove122
Runandhide Wind122Tricolour122
T G's Nelson122

6th_$41,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 5½f.

Ready to Pounce120Biarritz122
May Hour117Weekend Ride115
City Mischief120Charge the Line117
Midnight Blue Note120Soul Streit122
Lemon and Diem120Yes He Can120
Intimidation120

7th_$47,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Nate's Attack120Boyfriend Material115
Math Wizard120Awe Shackle120
O Besos120Intrepid Heart120

8th_$20,000, cl $30,000-$25,000, 4YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Long and Strong122Full Dinner Jacket122
Hot Stove League122Tourist's Dream122
Courageously122Ronithelimodriver122
Drewpower122Soul Coaxing122
Chief Cheetah122Leroy Jenkins122
No Slo Mo122Birthday Party122
Criminal Defense122

9th_$48,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 6f.

Zelig121Win Ya Win124
Bertie's Galaxy121Binding Agreement121
Takes Two to Tango121Sir Wellington121
Pickens121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

