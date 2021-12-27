BC-Entries Fair Grounds

Fair Grounds Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$16,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 4YO up F&M, 6f.

J Z's First121Princess Stella121
Time for a Song121Point of Victory118
Tiddly121Rivetrix121

2nd_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5½f.

Prairie125Zap Motion125
Benbow Cat122K C Rocket125
Surveillance125Beduin Fighter125
Inthealy122Shanghai Trick125

3rd_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 4YO up F&M, 6f.

Fancy Mallory121Peaceful Vision121
Mandoline Star121Kehron's Creed121
D'wild Muffin124Sassy Mallory121
Blondie Lox Babe121Active Girl121

4th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 1mi.

Swoonatra120Anita's Vision120
My Nanny's a Hoot120Super Et115
Connect It120C C Takesover120
Thethrillersgone120Sky High Susan120
Ms. Cajun Queen120Canada's Customs120
Whimsical Lady120

5th_$15,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Thunder Ahead122Helluva Life122
O'Connor122Killer Bee122
One Hitter122Ambassador House119
Countrified114Fiftyfive Strong122
Bold Minister122

6th_$41,000, alc, 3YO F (NW2 L), 1mi.

a-Full Focus119Maxine Machine119
Bizymaline119Cypress Queen119
Misthaven119a-Pearl Earring119
Sweet N Sassy119Dreamworker122

a-Coupled.

7th_$24,000, mdn cl $50,000-$40,000, 3YO F, 6f.

Verdandi120Burning Desire120
Eclipsed120Secret Melody120
Arlyne's Crown120Have I Ever120
Triple P120

8th_$75,000, stk, 4YO up F&M, 5½f.

Nelson J. Menard Memorial Stakes

Time Limit118She Can't Sing118
Yes It's Ginger118Beyond Mybudget118
Ain't No Elmers118Elle Z118
Elle's Town118Payntdembluesaway120

9th_$45,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 5½f.

Lovely Lady May120Pineapple Alley120
Winnie B120Run Natalie Run115
Candy's Pride120Boston Millie120
Stop Shop N Drop120Isn't It Time120
Drewsilla120Classical Magnolia115
Mo Bella120

