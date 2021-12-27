BC-Entries Fair Grounds
Fair Grounds Entries, Saturday
1st_$16,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 4YO up F&M, 6f.
|J Z's First
|121
|Princess Stella
|121
|Time for a Song
|121
|Point of Victory
|118
|Tiddly
|121
|Rivetrix
|121
2nd_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Prairie
|125
|Zap Motion
|125
|Benbow Cat
|122
|K C Rocket
|125
|Surveillance
|125
|Beduin Fighter
|125
|Inthealy
|122
|Shanghai Trick
|125
3rd_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 4YO up F&M, 6f.
|Fancy Mallory
|121
|Peaceful Vision
|121
|Mandoline Star
|121
|Kehron's Creed
|121
|D'wild Muffin
|124
|Sassy Mallory
|121
|Blondie Lox Babe
|121
|Active Girl
|121
4th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 1mi.
|Swoonatra
|120
|Anita's Vision
|120
|My Nanny's a Hoot
|120
|Super Et
|115
|Connect It
|120
|C C Takesover
|120
|Thethrillersgone
|120
|Sky High Susan
|120
|Ms. Cajun Queen
|120
|Canada's Customs
|120
|Whimsical Lady
|120
5th_$15,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Thunder Ahead
|122
|Helluva Life
|122
|O'Connor
|122
|Killer Bee
|122
|One Hitter
|122
|Ambassador House
|119
|Countrified
|114
|Fiftyfive Strong
|122
|Bold Minister
|122
6th_$41,000, alc, 3YO F (NW2 L), 1mi.
|a-Full Focus
|119
|Maxine Machine
|119
|Bizymaline
|119
|Cypress Queen
|119
|Misthaven
|119
|a-Pearl Earring
|119
|Sweet N Sassy
|119
|Dreamworker
|122
a-Coupled.
7th_$24,000, mdn cl $50,000-$40,000, 3YO F, 6f.
|Verdandi
|120
|Burning Desire
|120
|Eclipsed
|120
|Secret Melody
|120
|Arlyne's Crown
|120
|Have I Ever
|120
|Triple P
|120
8th_$75,000, stk, 4YO up F&M, 5½f.
Nelson J. Menard Memorial Stakes
|Time Limit
|118
|She Can't Sing
|118
|Yes It's Ginger
|118
|Beyond Mybudget
|118
|Ain't No Elmers
|118
|Elle Z
|118
|Elle's Town
|118
|Payntdembluesaway
|120
9th_$45,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 5½f.
|Lovely Lady May
|120
|Pineapple Alley
|120
|Winnie B
|120
|Run Natalie Run
|115
|Candy's Pride
|120
|Boston Millie
|120
|Stop Shop N Drop
|120
|Isn't It Time
|120
|Drewsilla
|120
|Classical Magnolia
|115
|Mo Bella
|120
