BC-Entries Fort Erie

Fort Erie Entries, Tuesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$15,435, cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Stardust Kitten120Orbiting the Sky122
Tiz My Right122Classy Vision120
Sprog122Kozy Kat120

2nd_$21,756, cl $10,000-$9,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Free Speech122Storm Risk122
Awesome Miner122Bangor Ridge117
Dynamite Karma122Drena's Bullet122

3rd_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Loquacious122Big Time Louie120
Dynamic Force120Hesathriller122
Be the Change120Captain Sidney120

4th_$14,700, mdn cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Mi Tia Regis120Dont Wake the Bear118
Pippi118Story Straight118
Elusive Gem118Simply a Zoomer118
Penniesfromabove120

5th_$21,756, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Ice Challenge118Badjeros Boy118
World of Prospects118Giant Mine115
English Illusion118Zoological118

6th_$15,435, cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Lucky Street122The Pirates122
Fire for Effect117McGarrett120
American Driven120Seattle Treasure120

7th_$24,108, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L), 1 1/16mi.

Princess Moro120Classy Mistress120
Twocankeepasecret118Canelita118
Enchanted Lady120Careful Java118

8th_$24,108, , 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Divine Martha120Hold the Applause122
Finest Jewel118Lil's Turn118
Yes Please122Gelato Amore115
Tropical Joy120

