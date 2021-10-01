BC-Entries Fort Erie
Fort Erie Entries, Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$15,435, cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Stardust Kitten
|120
|Orbiting the Sky
|122
|Tiz My Right
|122
|Classy Vision
|120
|Sprog
|122
|Kozy Kat
|120
2nd_$21,756, cl $10,000-$9,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Free Speech
|122
|Storm Risk
|122
|Awesome Miner
|122
|Bangor Ridge
|117
|Dynamite Karma
|122
|Drena's Bullet
|122
3rd_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Loquacious
|122
|Big Time Louie
|120
|Dynamic Force
|120
|Hesathriller
|122
|Be the Change
|120
|Captain Sidney
|120
4th_$14,700, mdn cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Mi Tia Regis
|120
|Dont Wake the Bear
|118
|Pippi
|118
|Story Straight
|118
|Elusive Gem
|118
|Simply a Zoomer
|118
|Penniesfromabove
|120
5th_$21,756, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
|Ice Challenge
|118
|Badjeros Boy
|118
|World of Prospects
|118
|Giant Mine
|115
|English Illusion
|118
|Zoological
|118
6th_$15,435, cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Lucky Street
|122
|The Pirates
|122
|Fire for Effect
|117
|McGarrett
|120
|American Driven
|120
|Seattle Treasure
|120
7th_$24,108, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L), 1 1/16mi.
|Princess Moro
|120
|Classy Mistress
|120
|Twocankeepasecret
|118
|Canelita
|118
|Enchanted Lady
|120
|Careful Java
|118
8th_$24,108, , 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Divine Martha
|120
|Hold the Applause
|122
|Finest Jewel
|118
|Lil's Turn
|118
|Yes Please
|122
|Gelato Amore
|115
|Tropical Joy
|120
