BC-Entries Fort Erie

Fort Erie Entries, Tuesday

1st_$21,756, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

I Idolize You120Florida Won118
Martini Sue115A I Initiative120
Giant Mine115

2nd_$80,000, stk, 3YO F, 6f.

Rondeau Bay Stakes

Red Equinox118Kerics Beauty118
Sunsprite118Ring Them Bells118
Careful Java118Benny's Button118
Silent Guroo118Reine Secret118

3rd_$15,435, cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Pastel Emily118Moon Rover120
Miss Matilda122Ri N Ginger117
Eight Speed120Dad's Missy120
Classy Vision118

4th_$80,000, stk, 3YO, 6f.

Lake Erie Stakes

Forest Survivor122Blind Trust118
Exceed118Savvy Layla118
Glitter Mountain118Red River Rebel122
Dragon's Brew122All Canadian118

5th_$13,230, cl $3,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 5f.

Duke of Hearts120Pouroso118
Shotgun Blast113Deputy of Egbert120
Seamus120Lillz Not Crying120
You're All Right118Put a Hemi in Her120

6th_$30,000, stk, 3YO up, 6½f.

Le Cinquieme Essai Cup Stakes

Gold Venture118Drena's Bullet118
Jack Beanstalk118Seau120
The Mighty Judge118Money Matters118
Bay of Rum118Be Vewy Vewy Quiet120
Awesome Miner118

7th_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Play It Smart120Tara Empire118
Lost Corsage120Leave It With Me118
Termsandconditions118Enhanced Finance120

8th_$30,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Molson Cup Stakes

Naked Illusion118Cheeky Pint120
Capoeira118Express Banking118
Grazarion118It'snicetobenice118
Princess Moro118Feature Creature118

9th_$21,756, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Tale of Vienna120Fafa Fooey118
Brady O'Brady118Executive Decree120
Cheek to Cheek120What's On Tap120
Bangor Ridge115

10th_$400,000, stk, 3YO, 1 3/16mi.

Prince of Wales Stakes

Avoman126H C Holiday126
Tidal Forces126Ready At Dawn126
Curlin's Catch123Harlan Estate126
Haddassah126Keep Grinding126

11th_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Light It Up120Chaldea120
Twick118Klassy Delight120
Mahone Bay118Tourist Attraction118
Freret120Splendida118
Savoia120Magic Finnish120
Machisima120Above the Line122
Loaded Once More118

