BC-Entries Golden Gate Fields

Golden Gate Fields Entries, Thursday

By The Associated Press

1st_$11,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 2YO, 1mi.

Laker Barry119Even Steven119
Handsome Hussar119Norwester119
Brannigan119Nationwide Pride119

2nd_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi.

Valdini119Dashing Demi119
Don't Tell Hydee119Confidence Builder119
Remember Sue119Carasynthia119

3rd_$14,000, cl $12,500-$10,500, 3YO up, 5½f.

Evenerevenworse120Elusive Love122
Foster Boi122Counting Cards122
Luck Is Golden122Darksaber120
Stone Groove122

4th_$14,000, mdn cl $25,000-$22,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Kind But She Lies122Big Brand122
Damn the Torpedoes122What Up Now J T122
Daniela Bella122Bacalar110

5th_$32,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

American Farmer121Ready Say Go121
Sacred Rider121Hygh I. Q.120
Blue Diva118Mecklenburg121

6th_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Info's Treasure123Nicole Grace123
Red Dahlia116Good Time Dolly120
Stars of Bluegrass120Cocoa Cents123
Fantastic Secret116Always in Vegas123
American Royalty123

7th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.

Little Casino119Bid On the Prize119
Midnight Mammoth119Hans Gruber119
Del Mo119Klimtoglory119
Subito Slew119Il Bellator119

8th_$12,000, cl $12,500-$10,500, 3YO up, 1mi.

Crown and Pickles120Mount Pelliar120
Sea Sailor120Auspicious Style120
Roaring Tiger120Barbaroni123
Seahawk Cody110Railsplitter123
Maybe Sometime120Bernalinho120
Sleep Over113

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you