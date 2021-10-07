BC-Entries Grants Pass

Grants Pass Entries, Monday

By The Associated Press

1st_$7,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3½f.

She Zooms126Hold On Im Gone126
Sweet Dream Demon126Chumbley124
Heza Southern Cartel126Alabama Hills126
Silvies126

2nd_$8,900, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Love U L C126She Flys Forever126
Staracrossthewater126Salty Nugget126
Brite Lily126At U Lover126

3rd_$6,900, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Lizetta126Shenandoah Star126
Liberty Flies124Penny Joe126
Swiss Script126Hyphy126
Madame Jeanette126

4th_$14,400, stk, 2YO, 5f.

Douglas Fir Futurity

Bete Rouge121Stonus Maximus124
Neumeister124El Maestro124
Lucinda Rella121Dance Ballerina121
Milords Oathkeeper124

5th_$7,700, st alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Trask126Perfect Come Back126
Lolly Express126Moonlight Blue126
Pulpits Power126Musket Powder126
Turnaround126

6th_$6,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Jhawk Flyer124Packrat Brant126
Runnin' Seraghini126Luke's Place124
Gabby Tom126Dutch Colonel126
Coasting Now124Longford124
Chocolate Champ126He's Bandido126

7th_$7,200, , 3YO up, 6f.

Tadeo126Christine's Jack126
Boy Howdy126Dreamer's Reality126
Tribal Impact126Crest Drive126
Intelicrypt126Extractor126

8th_$35,000, , 3YO, 4f.

Autumn Derby

The Streakin Queen125Jess Ozzy125
Not Another Lover125Lionized125
Super Bowl Sunny Day125Tell Foose125
Half Interest125Dahock125
One Sweet Lippy125Skyywalker125

9th_$6,200, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 5f.

North of Thorp126Speedy Tom124
Keen James126Premier League126
Lord Vader126Mister G. Q.126
Mr. Atlantico124Sparkling Starr126
Mobjack126

