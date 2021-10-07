BC-Entries Grants Pass
Grants Pass Entries, Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$7,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3½f.
|She Zooms
|126
|Hold On Im Gone
|126
|Sweet Dream Demon
|126
|Chumbley
|124
|Heza Southern Cartel
|126
|Alabama Hills
|126
|Silvies
|126
2nd_$8,900, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Love U L C
|126
|She Flys Forever
|126
|Staracrossthewater
|126
|Salty Nugget
|126
|Brite Lily
|126
|At U Lover
|126
3rd_$6,900, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Lizetta
|126
|Shenandoah Star
|126
|Liberty Flies
|124
|Penny Joe
|126
|Swiss Script
|126
|Hyphy
|126
|Madame Jeanette
|126
4th_$14,400, stk, 2YO, 5f.
Douglas Fir Futurity
|Bete Rouge
|121
|Stonus Maximus
|124
|Neumeister
|124
|El Maestro
|124
|Lucinda Rella
|121
|Dance Ballerina
|121
|Milords Oathkeeper
|124
5th_$7,700, st alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Trask
|126
|Perfect Come Back
|126
|Lolly Express
|126
|Moonlight Blue
|126
|Pulpits Power
|126
|Musket Powder
|126
|Turnaround
|126
6th_$6,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Jhawk Flyer
|124
|Packrat Brant
|126
|Runnin' Seraghini
|126
|Luke's Place
|124
|Gabby Tom
|126
|Dutch Colonel
|126
|Coasting Now
|124
|Longford
|124
|Chocolate Champ
|126
|He's Bandido
|126
7th_$7,200, , 3YO up, 6f.
|Tadeo
|126
|Christine's Jack
|126
|Boy Howdy
|126
|Dreamer's Reality
|126
|Tribal Impact
|126
|Crest Drive
|126
|Intelicrypt
|126
|Extractor
|126
8th_$35,000, , 3YO, 4f.
Autumn Derby
|The Streakin Queen
|125
|Jess Ozzy
|125
|Not Another Lover
|125
|Lionized
|125
|Super Bowl Sunny Day
|125
|Tell Foose
|125
|Half Interest
|125
|Dahock
|125
|One Sweet Lippy
|125
|Skyywalker
|125
9th_$6,200, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 5f.
|North of Thorp
|126
|Speedy Tom
|124
|Keen James
|126
|Premier League
|126
|Lord Vader
|126
|Mister G. Q.
|126
|Mr. Atlantico
|124
|Sparkling Starr
|126
|Mobjack
|126
