BC-Entries Gulfstream Park

Gulfstream Park Entries, Sunday

By The Associated Press

1st_$28,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Crystal Lagoon118Spanish Delight118
Elusive Uncaptured118Barola118
Quiet Strength118Sea Song118
Promise Me118Forbidden Dream118

2nd_$19,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Beyond Heavenly120Silver Package113
Lunar Blast120Blessed Beast123
Gran Reserva123Dinner At Five123

3rd_$52,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5f.

Mish124Tap Gold121
Action Seeker121La Urbana118
Julius the Great121Overdue Honor124
High Yield Kitten121Redjack121

4th_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Kenya Sun118Backstretchbeauty118
Casa Cha Cha118Stevielynn118
Calidad124Mariahs Christmas118
Soldat Temptation124

5th_$33,000, cl $35,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Keitany120Ladies' Choice120
Beauty Boss122Domineering122
Queen Calypso120Dontpushyourluck120
Morning Colors123

6th_$45,500, mdn cl $50,000-$50,000, 2YO, 5½f.

Pemberton118Unique Time118
Uranium118One More Score118
Zipper Zapper111Skipperini118
Shosha118

7th_$23,000, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 7½f.

Lady Paynter118Secret Prize118
Starry Jaylen118Science124
The Rain Is Coming118She Rox My Socks118
Champina118Streaking Grey118
Check Twice118

8th_$34,000, cl $35,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Caffeine Rush121Emunah120
Ilknur120Foolish Heart122
Battle Cry122Between Dreams122

9th_$28,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Isadorable Aida122Money Factor122
Pearlescent124Josefa122
Noble Intentions122Nymue's Treasure122
Wonder Blondy122Afficionado122
Little Bit Good124Ready Orb Not115
Ghostly Beauty122

10th_$24,000, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Free Flay123Sir Kahn123
Unpublished125Hero Tiger125
Whyruawesome123Unmatchable125
Tenacity Zip123

11th_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

For Ever Ours121Triplet121
Syllabus117Defendant121
Kizzy124Duchess of Fury121
Julie Bird121Fabiola Princess121
Senorita Salsa124Exaggerated Moment121
Shouldaknownbetter121Faceted124

