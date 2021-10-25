BC-Entries Gulfstream Park

Gulfstream Park Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$2,597, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Monje Negro123Face to Face123
Big Dylan123Correlato123
Mamaine123Fantastico Dar123
Utopian123Subverra123
Carta Oculta123Mia Ragazza123
Pecorin123La Pimpollita123
Tiembla Tumble123

2nd_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Wild Ocean121Mami Kina121
Acerte121Gorda Colorina121
Laguna Galletue121Golden Dubai121
Miss Magica121La Gaffe121
Don't Call Me Now121Hagale Pues121
Yeimy121Mi Hechicera121

3rd_$4,217, hcp, 3YO up, 17/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Punta Choros126San Simeon128
Freedom128Winning Point126
Andiamo Tutti126Socio Inteligente123
Lord Commander121

4th_$2,597, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Llamada de Alerta123Ochenta Y Veinte123
Ascot Home123Prince of War123
Esclava Blanca123Dona Gabina123
Puerto Quito123Diamond Girl123
Circo Maximo123Endiosada123

5th_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Miss Emy121Enola121
A La Orden121Garlene121
Lap Cat121Beleza Bahiana121
La Donna E Mobile121Kankura Flers121
Aeroermozza121Vaikaba Pay121
Te Recordare121

6th_$3,490, hcp, 3YO up, 1.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Jardin Del Este121Wings of Fire126
Varonessa126Kenma121
Desert Conquer123Marcha Y Gana121
Roman War115

7th_$5,422, stk, 3YO up, 1½mi.

Royal Tiger Stakes Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Cugad112Humor Genial110
Toque Y Rotacion137Maxximus110
Pastrami115For the Good Time121
Alexander Selkirk108Gullit126
Sueno Chilote132Levantate Bebe119

8th_$2,244, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

De Reirse121He's Lucky126
Canastero126Red Blossom126
Thing Cat126Noble Primo126
Rubia Natural121Sociegate Papurri126
Doze Cat126Forever Push121
Forever Pull121

9th_$7,292, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 1.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Up in the Wind126Star Moon121
Barrabases126Point of No Return126
Postify126Nordic Fighter126
Sueno Del Pibe126Guerrero Mazai126
El Sheldon126Pirateado126

10th_$3,054, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Adios119Lukaku119
Better Than Words128Bone Less126
War Is Over123Pomelo Sour128
Sabe Consolar119Malayo123
Iron Power128Gran Torero119
California Spring119Chambo121

11th_$2,597, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Leafpad123Viaje Al Espacio123
Alinao123El Imparable123
Idolo Caturro123El Cortaito123
Waistcoat123Equal Decrypt123
Biella Trieste123Sancti Petri123
Natasha Rostova123La Bruja Buena123

12th_$2,701, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Gran Terroir123Macizo Paine123
Dia Que Me Quieras126Zoondercak126
Bar Tender123Ten Con Ten126
Tony Picaron123Arrojada123
Romeo Santos126Hornblower123
Grande Y Comoda123Blue Roman123

13th_$2,805, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Tio Milo123Catafracto123
Leon Felipe126Carmen Carmela123
Por Master123Jose Mario123
Rincon Escondido121Daddy Tito121
Michelitina126Riomaggiore123
Aladdin Prince121King Lion123
Don't Cry Be Happy121

14th_$2,701, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Florissante123Mercato123
Albo Locura126Hermano Querido126
Sun Fire126Grand Elephant126
Viva Mi Chile123Me Alegra Todo126
Don Celindo126Jeremy123
Gringa Unica123Ascot Lady123

15th_$2,805, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile

Sueno Del Alma126Really Midas123
Al Hakam126El Influyente126
Maldotti126Best Company126
Salto Del Huaso123Indiano One126
Andrei Bolkonsky126Perla Del Austro123
Ultimo Romance126Me Olvide126

