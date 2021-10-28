BC-Entries Hawthorne
Hawthorne Entries, Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$9,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Winning Quality
|121
|Lil Bit Tipsey
|121
|Jukebox Money
|121
|My Wife Is Boss
|121
|Lady Express
|121
|Stella Marie
|121
2nd_$8,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Enchilada
|121
|Irish Halo
|114
|Miz Clipper
|121
|New Rules
|121
|Go Stormin Girl
|121
|Ruby Y'all
|121
3rd_$9,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Long Station
|121
|Greeleys Ice
|121
|Ripe Attack
|121
|Instant War
|121
|Bel Bimbo
|121
|Easter Music
|124
|Rolls Royce Deal
|121
|Seek N Justice
|124
4th_$11,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi.
|High On Sugar
|121
|Remember the Maine
|121
|Try Try Again
|114
|Bourbon Wisdom
|121
|Cloud to Ground
|121
|Galahad Kid
|121
|Shanghai Point
|121
|Frontana
|121
|Grand Hideaway
|121
|Just the Facts
|121
|And Won
|124
|Hannity
|121
|Packed House
|121
|Where's Jordan
|121
5th_$12,000, cl $8,500-$8,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Satiate
|121
|Present of Hero
|121
|Close to Me
|114
|Watchin the Wheels
|121
|Bows N Lace
|121
|Chainmail
|121
|Silvera
|121
6th_$24,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Splash Cash
|118
|Aiken to Be
|121
|War Colors
|121
|Gramercy
|118
|Miz Blue
|121
|Racetothefinish
|121
|Ms Sassy Atitude
|114
7th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|River Cactus
|121
|The Green Mo'ster
|121
|Curlington
|121
|Soul Coaxing
|117
|Admiral Returns
|121
|Last Promise
|121
|Bulldog of Bergen
|121
|Danville
|121
|Barleewon
|114
8th_$24,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.
|Aggressivity
|121
|Merlin's Song
|121
|W W Scout's Honor
|118
|Going With Style
|121
|Hurricane Highway
|121
|Hide the Demon
|121
|Fireman Oscar
|121
|Pitaman
|118
9th_$9,500, wvr cl, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Skip the Smalltalk
|124
|Magic Man's Touch
|121
|Hurricane Jake
|111
|Change Direction
|121
|Spinster Road
|121
|Bee Happy Attack
|121
|W W Russian Gold
|121
|Crankshaft
|121
|Rahfee Town
|121
|J Z's Last Try
|121
|Upbeat Melody
|118
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.