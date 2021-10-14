BC-Entries Hawthorne

Hawthorne Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$12,500, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Couger120Imagine Gold124
Mi Enlace113Missen the Point120
Torn Jeans120Girls Count120

2nd_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Sircorri121Renegade Bob118
May We All121Diddley121
Willow Ridge121Loud N Proud121
Fort Ridge114

3rd_$23,000, alc opt cl, 2YO, 6f.

Vitale119Bens Malice119
Izu Iz Or Izu Aint119Magician Stone119
Whistlewhileyoumow119Erudite109

4th_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f.

Dom the Bomb121High Hero121
Greeleys Ice111Rolls Royce Deal121
Strate Remark114Magi114
Marco's Dream121Tale of the Nile121

5th_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Mischievous Mo121Ministry of Art117
Whata Show Off121Powerful Man117
Symbolist117Dom Caetano121
Florida Flash121Jimmie T111

6th_$22,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Miz Troubadour121Colorofacloud124
La Rebelde121Peyote Peggy121
Miss High N Mighty114Perfect Diva121
Summer Shoes114Goshen Girl124
Joan's Way121Saint J J121
Hold Me Girl124Sharp Hero121
Creal Sugar121Fire Back114

7th_$13,500, , 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Louie P121Deauville Mist121
Chainmail121Hush Y'all121
Ordained Kiss121Good Mongolia121
Hero Alexandra121U. S. Currency111

8th_$23,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 6½f.

Z U Soon121Power Through118
Baba's Boy118Demand Ransom121
Classofsixtyseven124Flashy Richie118
Mon Ami Fuzzie108Girlolamo'glory121
Ride Richie Ride118

9th_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Dreaming of Paris121A Fast Broad121
Temrik121Nocturnal Mission121
Lion Love121Daring Damsel124
Way too Smarte114Wood Not Mind121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you