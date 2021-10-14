BC-Entries Hawthorne
Hawthorne Entries, Saturday
1st_$12,500, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Couger
|120
|Imagine Gold
|124
|Mi Enlace
|113
|Missen the Point
|120
|Torn Jeans
|120
|Girls Count
|120
2nd_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Sircorri
|121
|Renegade Bob
|118
|May We All
|121
|Diddley
|121
|Willow Ridge
|121
|Loud N Proud
|121
|Fort Ridge
|114
3rd_$23,000, alc opt cl, 2YO, 6f.
|Vitale
|119
|Bens Malice
|119
|Izu Iz Or Izu Aint
|119
|Magician Stone
|119
|Whistlewhileyoumow
|119
|Erudite
|109
4th_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|Dom the Bomb
|121
|High Hero
|121
|Greeleys Ice
|111
|Rolls Royce Deal
|121
|Strate Remark
|114
|Magi
|114
|Marco's Dream
|121
|Tale of the Nile
|121
5th_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Mischievous Mo
|121
|Ministry of Art
|117
|Whata Show Off
|121
|Powerful Man
|117
|Symbolist
|117
|Dom Caetano
|121
|Florida Flash
|121
|Jimmie T
|111
6th_$22,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Miz Troubadour
|121
|Colorofacloud
|124
|La Rebelde
|121
|Peyote Peggy
|121
|Miss High N Mighty
|114
|Perfect Diva
|121
|Summer Shoes
|114
|Goshen Girl
|124
|Joan's Way
|121
|Saint J J
|121
|Hold Me Girl
|124
|Sharp Hero
|121
|Creal Sugar
|121
|Fire Back
|114
7th_$13,500, , 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Louie P
|121
|Deauville Mist
|121
|Chainmail
|121
|Hush Y'all
|121
|Ordained Kiss
|121
|Good Mongolia
|121
|Hero Alexandra
|121
|U. S. Currency
|111
8th_$23,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 6½f.
|Z U Soon
|121
|Power Through
|118
|Baba's Boy
|118
|Demand Ransom
|121
|Classofsixtyseven
|124
|Flashy Richie
|118
|Mon Ami Fuzzie
|108
|Girlolamo'glory
|121
|Ride Richie Ride
|118
9th_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Dreaming of Paris
|121
|A Fast Broad
|121
|Temrik
|121
|Nocturnal Mission
|121
|Lion Love
|121
|Daring Damsel
|124
|Way too Smarte
|114
|Wood Not Mind
|121
