BC-Entries Hawthorne
Hawthorne Entries, Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$10,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Nyoman
|121
|Crankshaft
|121
|Talis Park Grad
|121
|Easter Music
|121
|Contraction
|121
|Galahad Kid
|121
|Oncewewerebrothers
|121
|Marco's Dream
|124
2nd_$14,500, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Pecos Autumn
|121
|Senorita Aurora
|121
|Mud Hut
|119
|Mind Your Own
|112
|Tap N Twine
|121
|Quilting Party
|119
|Long Tall Woman
|119
3rd_$12,000, cl $8,500-$8,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Follow the Signs
|121
|Frontana
|121
|Devil's Rule
|121
|Agave Kid
|124
|Mexico Memories
|121
|D' Yank
|121
|Baba Lou
|121
4th_$12,500, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|El Romantico
|121
|Artie and Jessie
|121
|Xtreme V. I. P.
|121
|Imperial Temple
|124
|Off to the Beach
|124
|Sure Shot Annie
|121
|Lark
|114
|Captain Carnegie
|124
|Dastardly Deeds
|124
|Munch
|121
|Score Board
|124
5th_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Alternate Nights
|121
|Lee La Dew
|121
|Blooming Garden
|118
|Chocolate Bunny
|114
|Bravo Bravo
|118
|Copper Crossing
|121
|Florida Flash
|121
|Powerful Man
|118
|Prince of Mayhem
|118
6th_$10,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Allegiance
|121
|Memory Bank
|124
|Half of Manhattan
|124
|Bora Bora
|117
|Justenufftuff
|121
|Irish Major
|121
|One Way Home
|121
|Krewe Chief
|121
|Draw the Line
|124
7th_$23,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 6f.
|Iwillpersevere
|121
|Girlolamo'glory
|121
|W W Trafalgar
|121
|Full Magazine
|119
|Lastfortinofamily
|121
|Givin Up None
|121
|A Merry Heart
|121
8th_$12,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Mister Charming
|121
|Venetian Dream
|119
|Mommas Boy Otis
|115
|Hatchet Creek
|119
|Wild Wes
|121
|Tom's Last General
|121
|Renegade Bob
|119
|Pitaman
|119
|Yalikeanything
|119
9th_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|La Guerrerita
|119
|Ghaaleb's Storm
|121
|Wished
|121
|Jane's Gold Tour
|119
|Ah Leah
|115
|I Love to Race
|121
|Khozys Crown
|119
|Creal Dreamer
|121
|Two More Times
|121
|Time Break
|119
|Touch by Felicty
|121
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.