BC-Entries Hawthorne

1st_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Fort Ridge121High Hero121
Deano121Tale of the Nile121
Power Cry121Croce d'Oro121
Fleetway111

2nd_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Vegan Goes Best121Hoosier Gold Case121
The More I Burn121Be Authentic121
Little Chick121Wildwood Maggie121
Kimberly Frances114

3rd_$14,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5½f.

Hour Cat113Cheekers120
Meataball113Triple Chrome120
Jacks Spring Break120Webcam120
Dare Goes Da Devil120

4th_$13,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Retain121Hold the Spice121
Star of Stars121Quiet Prayer117
Gagoots117Charliecando114
Junior Bug121Killer Bee117
Last Spring111Coni's Coup117

5th_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6½f.

Ministry of Art118Jimmie T121
Lee La Dew121Hatchet Creek108
Stratus Storm121Lastfortinofamily121
Bold Attack121Rip It Ryan121

6th_$24,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.

Archiemyboy121Mind Your Own Biz121
Jeff the Lion124Lake Mills118
Huey Attack121Codetowin121
Richiesgotswagger121Z U Soon124
Valiant Vinny118Megan's Honor121
One Putt Richie118Mkar the Fast118

7th_$25,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.

Devileye121Get Hammered121
W W Hotshot121Lykan121
W W Cookie Monster121Grade One121
Wile E Peyote121Market Analysis121

8th_$13,500, cl $13,500-$13,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Mine My Time121You Split Tens121
Jettin Out121Gonzo121
Gita's Lad121Talis Park Grad121
Mias Moonbeam121Trappe Valley121
The Gray Blur124

9th_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Allegiance121Behind Enemy Lines121
Chapel Barn114Driver Dan121
Tapsolute124Dollar Blue121
Tap the Mojo121Majestic Day121
Justenufftuff121Antrim's Giant121
Super Silver124Fast One121
J Z's Last Try121

