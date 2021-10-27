BC-Entries Hawthorne
Hawthorne Entries, Friday
1st_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Fort Ridge
|121
|High Hero
|121
|Deano
|121
|Tale of the Nile
|121
|Power Cry
|121
|Croce d'Oro
|121
|Fleetway
|111
2nd_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Vegan Goes Best
|121
|Hoosier Gold Case
|121
|The More I Burn
|121
|Be Authentic
|121
|Little Chick
|121
|Wildwood Maggie
|121
|Kimberly Frances
|114
3rd_$14,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5½f.
|Hour Cat
|113
|Cheekers
|120
|Meataball
|113
|Triple Chrome
|120
|Jacks Spring Break
|120
|Webcam
|120
|Dare Goes Da Devil
|120
4th_$13,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Retain
|121
|Hold the Spice
|121
|Star of Stars
|121
|Quiet Prayer
|117
|Gagoots
|117
|Charliecando
|114
|Junior Bug
|121
|Killer Bee
|117
|Last Spring
|111
|Coni's Coup
|117
5th_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Ministry of Art
|118
|Jimmie T
|121
|Lee La Dew
|121
|Hatchet Creek
|108
|Stratus Storm
|121
|Lastfortinofamily
|121
|Bold Attack
|121
|Rip It Ryan
|121
6th_$24,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.
|Archiemyboy
|121
|Mind Your Own Biz
|121
|Jeff the Lion
|124
|Lake Mills
|118
|Huey Attack
|121
|Codetowin
|121
|Richiesgotswagger
|121
|Z U Soon
|124
|Valiant Vinny
|118
|Megan's Honor
|121
|One Putt Richie
|118
|Mkar the Fast
|118
7th_$25,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Devileye
|121
|Get Hammered
|121
|W W Hotshot
|121
|Lykan
|121
|W W Cookie Monster
|121
|Grade One
|121
|Wile E Peyote
|121
|Market Analysis
|121
8th_$13,500, cl $13,500-$13,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Mine My Time
|121
|You Split Tens
|121
|Jettin Out
|121
|Gonzo
|121
|Gita's Lad
|121
|Talis Park Grad
|121
|Mias Moonbeam
|121
|Trappe Valley
|121
|The Gray Blur
|124
9th_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Allegiance
|121
|Behind Enemy Lines
|121
|Chapel Barn
|114
|Driver Dan
|121
|Tapsolute
|124
|Dollar Blue
|121
|Tap the Mojo
|121
|Majestic Day
|121
|Justenufftuff
|121
|Antrim's Giant
|121
|Super Silver
|124
|Fast One
|121
|J Z's Last Try
|121
