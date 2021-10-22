BC-Entries Hawthorne
Hawthorne Entries, Sunday
1st_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Skip the Smalltalk
|121
|Numero Primo
|124
|Final Call
|111
|Copper Crossing
|121
|Chopper
|118
|To the Bank
|121
|Street Edge
|121
2nd_$8,500, mdn cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Pippity Do Da
|121
|Christy Attack
|121
|Neve de Lua
|121
|Ruler Daenerys
|124
|Laura N Lukas
|114
|Ah Leah
|121
|Tika Toy
|121
|La Rebelde
|121
|Dare to Hope
|114
3rd_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Behind Enemy Lines
|121
|Full Magazine
|117
|Coming Up Aces
|121
|One Way Home
|121
|Radiant Castle
|121
|Admiral Returns
|121
|Andthethunderrolls
|124
|Andreas
|124
|Better Think Twice
|114
|Paddy's House
|117
4th_$22,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f.
|Rocket Hotshot
|121
|Storm's Reflection
|121
|Weareinittowinit
|121
|Special Pryce
|124
|Coal Town Road
|121
|Poquito Man
|121
|Imperial Temple
|124
5th_$60,000, stk, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
Pizza Man Stakes
|Land Mark Deal
|119
|Readthecliffnotes
|116
|Ioya Again
|119
|Blue Sky Kowboy
|116
|Fly Nightly
|119
|Richiesgotgame
|115
|One Way Home
|116
|Iwillpersevere
|116
|Cammack
|116
|Coming Up Aces
|116
|What's Up Dude
|116
6th_$22,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Lady Clare
|113
|Niff
|120
|Standup Comedienne
|120
|Burning Bush
|120
|Offensive Charge
|120
|Tone It Up
|120
|Journeyist
|120
|Princedreamcess
|120
|Gwendola
|120
7th_$12,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Erin's Enthusiasm
|114
|Ruby Y'all
|121
|Bow Down Tewmey
|121
|Ronan
|121
|Princess Tine
|111
|Varsity Flygirl
|118
|Princess Renee
|121
|Cave Creek
|118
|Lady Atlantic
|121
8th_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Mango Tree
|117
|Abuelo Nuno
|117
|White Mist
|117
|Wild Fox
|111
|Dark Wood
|121
|Smiling Silas
|121
|Not Very Gentle
|114
|The Last Option
|117
|Dewy's Hit
|117
