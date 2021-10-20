BC-Entries Hawthorne

Hawthorne Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$22,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Prioritization120Opus Equus124
Dash to the Cash120Behavin Myself120
New Year Surprise120Dynablue120

2nd_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Mary of Bethany111Lipliner121
Willow Moon114Princess Stella121
Chrome Attack121Gotham City Queen121
Aiken to Be121Honey Mug121
Juju's Specialgirl121Savvy Ally121
Venus in Furs121Belle Brezing121

3rd_$8,500, mdn cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6f.

Munch121Oxwood121
Maga Country117Brians Way124
Irish Tuff121Hour Nap121
King's Story111Blooming Garden121

4th_$13,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Zarmae121Dramatic Kitten121
Roar of the Lion121Stage Door117
Empty Holster121Dark Wood121
Convict Pike121Mister Charming121
Canihaveitlikethat114Red Flag Alert121
Overpraise121River Finn114
Upbeat Melody117

5th_$12,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Prince of Mayhem117Draw the Line121
Town Agenda117Silver Dash114
Lonesome Dream121Retain121
Mac Pandowdy117

6th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5f.

Ol Grey Ghost121Kennesaw118
Omar Attack121Here Comes Kyle121
Midnight Blue Note121Channel Won121
Finnegan121Tuff Attack121
Star of Kodiak121Biarritz121
Tizrik118Valiant Vinny118

7th_$12,000, cl $8,500-$8,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Splash for Gold124W W Candy121
Givin Up None121Morriston118
Pachi121Goneghost111
Will Knows121Devil's Rule121

8th_$12,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Pitaman118Sand Mountain118
Z U At the Races118Agave Kid121
Gemo Rain121Renegade Bob118
Twirling Roses118Chicks for Free118

9th_$14,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 5½f.

Hey Ma120Fabulous Philly120
Shezz Koldazice120Dragonfly Kisses120
Chickadee120My Back Pages120
Fairy Keri120Starsoverparadise120
Angie's Revrac113Sassy Like Julia120

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you