BC-Entries Hawthorne
Hawthorne Entries, Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$12,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Queen's Mission
|118
|Hoosier Gold Case
|114
|Lady Atlantic
|111
|Tiz Susan Ann
|121
|Ronan
|121
|Stack Shack
|121
2nd_$8,500, mdn cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Hide and Run Away
|121
|King Zion
|121
|Numero Primo
|124
|Rocket Ride
|124
|King's Story
|114
|Chocolate Bunny
|121
|Blooming Garden
|121
|Irish Tuff
|121
|Maga Country
|124
|Brians Way
|124
3rd_$22,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Tense
|120
|Blaze Away N Hide
|120
|Wanda Strong
|120
|Brookwood Hills
|120
|Fabulous Philly
|120
|Hey Ma
|120
|Oeuvre
|120
|Burning Bush
|110
4th_$13,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Draw the Line
|121
|Star of Stars
|121
|Coni's Coup
|117
|Charliecando
|111
|McRags
|117
|Hold the Spice
|121
|Skip the Smalltalk
|121
|Andthethunderrolls
|121
|Mac Pandowdy
|117
|Unburnt
|118
|Quiet Prayer
|117
|Tom's Last General
|121
|Egomaniac
|114
5th_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|The Last Option
|120
|Mango Tree
|117
|Abuelo Nuno
|117
|Dark Wood
|121
|Super Silver
|121
|Majestic Hero
|111
|Wild Fox
|121
|Smiling Silas
|114
|River Finn
|111
6th_$13,500, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Campioni
|121
|One Way Home
|121
|Krewe Chief
|121
|Christian C
|121
|Radiant Castle
|124
|Bourbon Wisdom
|121
|Canihaveitlikethat
|114
|Tornado Boy
|121
|Jimmy D
|121
|Duchossois
|121
|High Spirits
|121
|Pistol Box
|121
|Frontana
|121
|Diamond Dave
|121
7th_$23,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 1mi 70yd.
|Andreas
|121
|Behind Enemy Lines
|121
|Flashy Richie
|117
|Rip It Ryan
|114
|Full Magazine
|117
|Admiral Returns
|121
|Iwillpersevere
|121
|Simple Logic
|117
8th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Curlington
|121
|The Green Mo'ster
|121
|Go for Sherrie
|121
|River Cactus
|121
|Shell Fire
|121
|Danville
|121
|Bulldog of Bergen
|121
|Downtowner
|121
9th_$9,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|President Elect
|111
|Rushin Tothe Front
|121
|Venkman
|121
|Killeen
|124
|Maximus Image
|114
|Lee's Luck
|121
|My Curby
|121
|Timingiseverything
|121
|Come On Dover
|121
|Rolls Royce Deal
|121
|Bora Bora
|121
|Young Corbett
|121
|Tre Lee Divine
|111
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.