BC-Entries Hawthorne

Hawthorne Entries, Sunday

By The Associated Press

1st_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Hoodwink118Avasarala118
La Guerrerita118Charlo118
Special Conquest121Emily Bug114
Aka Lioness121Littlebitofbluskys118

2nd_$12,500, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Off to the Beach114Munch120
Son of Grace120Captain Carnegie114
Thirsty Owl114Artie and Jessie120
The Last Fact120Point of Direction120
Kit Kowaleski120Causeimchocolate120
Kingsburry Attack120

3rd_$22,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.

Asti Sky120El Cardinal120
Lucky Shot120Oneighthundredcash110
Masquerade Ball120Triple Chrome120
Runquietly120Magic Monday120
Truist120

4th_$11,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Go Yeowomen121Lady Brexit121
Hush Y'all121Speak English111
Risky Risky Risky121Windy City Girl121
Watchin the Wheels121Seven Seventeen121
Present of Hero121Silvera121
Ballybrack Lass121Satiate121

5th_$9,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Jukebox Money121Lil Bit Tipsey121
Stella Marie121My Wife Is Boss121
Hoppestry121She's a Big Star118
Constancia121Ghaaleb's Sicilian121
Lady Express121Almafuerte121

6th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Bourre' Trick120War Chest121
Battle Creek121Clear N Convincing121
Last Promise121Barleewon121
Land Mark Deal114Gate Crew121
Cockalorum121Honest to Goodness121
Bourbon Tan121Duchossois121
Justenufftuff121Jeff the Lion121

7th_$14,500, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Prince of Mayhem118Wise Khozan118
Mister Kelly121Toddles121
Baba's Boy118Ride Richie Ride118
Outrider121Town Agenda118
Lt. Junior Grade118Tom's Last General121
Coco Bravado121

8th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Palago121Louie P121
Cowgirl Kimmie121Willow Moon114
Ghaaleb's Appeal111Totally Dovish121
Field Letters121Maystart118
Fox Frey121Arose for Lyla118

9th_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6f.

Copper Crossing121Final Call121
Lastfortinofamily121Just Ben121
Twirling Roses118On the Muscle121
Silver Dash121Hatchet Creek118
Florida Flash121Last Spring111
Rule Follower121Stratus Storm121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you