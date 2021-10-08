BC-Entries Hawthorne
Hawthorne Entries, Sunday
1st_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Hoodwink
|118
|Avasarala
|118
|La Guerrerita
|118
|Charlo
|118
|Special Conquest
|121
|Emily Bug
|114
|Aka Lioness
|121
|Littlebitofbluskys
|118
2nd_$12,500, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Off to the Beach
|114
|Munch
|120
|Son of Grace
|120
|Captain Carnegie
|114
|Thirsty Owl
|114
|Artie and Jessie
|120
|The Last Fact
|120
|Point of Direction
|120
|Kit Kowaleski
|120
|Causeimchocolate
|120
|Kingsburry Attack
|120
3rd_$22,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.
|Asti Sky
|120
|El Cardinal
|120
|Lucky Shot
|120
|Oneighthundredcash
|110
|Masquerade Ball
|120
|Triple Chrome
|120
|Runquietly
|120
|Magic Monday
|120
|Truist
|120
4th_$11,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Go Yeowomen
|121
|Lady Brexit
|121
|Hush Y'all
|121
|Speak English
|111
|Risky Risky Risky
|121
|Windy City Girl
|121
|Watchin the Wheels
|121
|Seven Seventeen
|121
|Present of Hero
|121
|Silvera
|121
|Ballybrack Lass
|121
|Satiate
|121
5th_$9,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Jukebox Money
|121
|Lil Bit Tipsey
|121
|Stella Marie
|121
|My Wife Is Boss
|121
|Hoppestry
|121
|She's a Big Star
|118
|Constancia
|121
|Ghaaleb's Sicilian
|121
|Lady Express
|121
|Almafuerte
|121
6th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Bourre' Trick
|120
|War Chest
|121
|Battle Creek
|121
|Clear N Convincing
|121
|Last Promise
|121
|Barleewon
|121
|Land Mark Deal
|114
|Gate Crew
|121
|Cockalorum
|121
|Honest to Goodness
|121
|Bourbon Tan
|121
|Duchossois
|121
|Justenufftuff
|121
|Jeff the Lion
|121
7th_$14,500, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Prince of Mayhem
|118
|Wise Khozan
|118
|Mister Kelly
|121
|Toddles
|121
|Baba's Boy
|118
|Ride Richie Ride
|118
|Outrider
|121
|Town Agenda
|118
|Lt. Junior Grade
|118
|Tom's Last General
|121
|Coco Bravado
|121
8th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Palago
|121
|Louie P
|121
|Cowgirl Kimmie
|121
|Willow Moon
|114
|Ghaaleb's Appeal
|111
|Totally Dovish
|121
|Field Letters
|121
|Maystart
|118
|Fox Frey
|121
|Arose for Lyla
|118
9th_$9,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6f.
|Copper Crossing
|121
|Final Call
|121
|Lastfortinofamily
|121
|Just Ben
|121
|Twirling Roses
|118
|On the Muscle
|121
|Silver Dash
|121
|Hatchet Creek
|118
|Florida Flash
|121
|Last Spring
|111
|Rule Follower
|121
|Stratus Storm
|121
