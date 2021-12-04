BC-Entries Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$20,900, st alc, 3YO up, 4½f.

Kukulkan124Ruling124
Unnamed Soldier120Freedom Is Ringing120
To the Front124Zaino Boyz120

2nd_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 7f.

Doc Elm122On a Whim112
Golden Mettle124Quid Pro Quo122
In Jubalation122Jackson Man122
My Boy Stryker124

3rd_$9,200, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 4½f.

Be Be Bop122Twentytwenty120
Grand Fiber124Indus Valley Man122
Gattosing115Jaxbradenrishi122

4th_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 4½f.

More Please124Glorious Mahomes122
In High Gear122Being Me124
Hurricane Amigo124Sun of Silver124
Pete the Beast124

5th_$33,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Slingin Sammy B120Power Forward122
Complete Surprise120Moma Tiger124
Boogie With Me122Take Me Home122
Dazzle Me122Deco Strong120

6th_$17,600, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Never Compromise124Nautical Warrior117
Henry Standingbear124Iron Pearls118
Roof Top Bar122Native Courage122
Jeffery Scott124Mutakaamil122
Buzzhound120Grecian Admiral124

7th_$33,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.

Fortune's Fool120Hobe Sound122
Fu Man Sue120Tringale120
Brother Corbin124Ohio Class122
Fizbo120Another Victory124

8th_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 7f.

Berrinche124Save the Land120
Now I'm Broke124Dunluce Caissle111
Oulog124Heroic Deed120
Chappie James120Postino's Story120
Free Steve118Don't Throw Stones120
New South120Dune Dune120
Indy Del Sol120Transfer the Funds122

