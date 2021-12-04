BC-Entries Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races
Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday
1st_$20,900, st alc, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Kukulkan
|124
|Ruling
|124
|Unnamed Soldier
|120
|Freedom Is Ringing
|120
|To the Front
|124
|Zaino Boyz
|120
2nd_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 7f.
|Doc Elm
|122
|On a Whim
|112
|Golden Mettle
|124
|Quid Pro Quo
|122
|In Jubalation
|122
|Jackson Man
|122
|My Boy Stryker
|124
3rd_$9,200, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Be Be Bop
|122
|Twentytwenty
|120
|Grand Fiber
|124
|Indus Valley Man
|122
|Gattosing
|115
|Jaxbradenrishi
|122
4th_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 4½f.
|More Please
|124
|Glorious Mahomes
|122
|In High Gear
|122
|Being Me
|124
|Hurricane Amigo
|124
|Sun of Silver
|124
|Pete the Beast
|124
5th_$33,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Slingin Sammy B
|120
|Power Forward
|122
|Complete Surprise
|120
|Moma Tiger
|124
|Boogie With Me
|122
|Take Me Home
|122
|Dazzle Me
|122
|Deco Strong
|120
6th_$17,600, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Never Compromise
|124
|Nautical Warrior
|117
|Henry Standingbear
|124
|Iron Pearls
|118
|Roof Top Bar
|122
|Native Courage
|122
|Jeffery Scott
|124
|Mutakaamil
|122
|Buzzhound
|120
|Grecian Admiral
|124
7th_$33,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Fortune's Fool
|120
|Hobe Sound
|122
|Fu Man Sue
|120
|Tringale
|120
|Brother Corbin
|124
|Ohio Class
|122
|Fizbo
|120
|Another Victory
|124
8th_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 7f.
|Berrinche
|124
|Save the Land
|120
|Now I'm Broke
|124
|Dunluce Caissle
|111
|Oulog
|124
|Heroic Deed
|120
|Chappie James
|120
|Postino's Story
|120
|Free Steve
|118
|Don't Throw Stones
|120
|New South
|120
|Dune Dune
|120
|Indy Del Sol
|120
|Transfer the Funds
|122
