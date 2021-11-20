BC-Entries Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races
Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 4½f.
|Diggin for Dough
|115
|Dew Dat
|122
|Midnight Fling
|122
|Easy On the Sugar
|122
|Chesapeake Storm
|122
|Woodsong's Castle
|122
2nd_$30,800, alc, 2YO F (NW2 L X), 4½f.
|Toy Tiger
|118
|Miss Central
|120
|California Suzy
|118
|Holly's Persuasion
|120
|Two Step Sally
|120
|I B Nasty
|120
|Music Mandate
|118
3rd_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 7f.
|Beaucoup Bell
|122
|Taptap
|124
|Golden Sweets
|122
|Planetary
|122
|Magnolia Madame
|122
|Out of Romance
|122
|Miss Sprinkles
|122
4th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 4½f.
|One More Factor
|118
|Hartel
|120
|Macy's Boy
|118
|Cowboy At Heart
|118
|Chasing Anna
|120
|Mr Everything
|120
|Tapping
|120
5th_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f.
|What an Ox
|120
|With Secret Energy
|120
|Felicias Castle
|120
|Change Your Luck
|120
|Stormin Rocket
|120
|Moved by Juba
|120
|My Boy Clyde
|120
|Air Medal
|120
|Juba's Money Honey
|120
6th_$15,900, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Jammin Still
|122
|Marylander
|122
|Kierland
|110
|Auts Revolution
|122
|Righteous Renegade
|120
|Economic Policy
|122
|Long Gray Line
|122
|Positive Phil
|122
|Nova Boy
|122
7th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 7f.
|Roof Top Bar
|120
|Waist Deep
|118
|Happy Charlie
|122
|Run Rabbit
|118
|Elvirus
|120
|Dashing Circles
|122
|Native Courage
|120
8th_$17,600, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.
|Lunar Prayer
|122
|Thislillimeofmine
|124
|Better Boat
|122
|Lookin Back
|118
|Make It a Double
|122
|That Kenney Kid
|122
|Letts Go to Dixies
|124
|Lady Sparrow
|122
|Flying Sofia
|122
|Sassy Babe
|120
|Miss Grandstander
|124
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.