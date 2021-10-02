BC-Entries Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races
Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.
|K K Can
|122
|Rockin Anna Rollin
|120
|Damisela
|110
|Merry Maid
|122
|Drive In
|120
|Whycantthisbelove
|122
2nd_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 6½f.
|Blue Collar Boy
|118
|We Got the Money
|108
|Sassy Rick
|120
|Coban
|122
|Yes Sir Bob
|124
|Normandy's Empire
|124
3rd_$30,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 1 1/16mi.
|Youreascoldasice
|111
|Its Mr Poppi to U
|118
|R H F Spectre
|124
|Dashing Circles
|124
|Elvirus
|118
|Fashionable
|118
|Raging Whirlwind
|108
|Indy Del Sol
|118
|My Boy Stryker
|124
|Momza
|118
4th_$33,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Mary's Jewel
|122
|Complete Surprise
|122
|Boogie With Me
|124
|My Lovely Girl
|113
|Take Me Home
|124
5th_$23,000, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Tiz Auction Time
|120
|Cantakeitanymore
|122
|Rosas Way
|120
|Charitable Spenny
|124
|Kadesh
|120
|Righteous Renegade
|118
|Gio Dude
|120
6th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 4½f.
|Bear's Estate
|120
|Warrior's Estate
|120
|The Illusionist
|118
|Mio Graceland
|118
|Cedar Runs Castle
|122
|Just Gets Better
|118
7th_$28,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Jacob T
|122
|Never Compromise
|115
|Officer Appeal
|120
|Moonlit Night
|122
|Black Steel
|122
|Buff's Eye View
|122
|Strong Lil Kokoro
|120
|Pistol P
|120
8th_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 6½f.
|Albertano
|120
|Now I'm Broke
|124
|What About Shorty
|122
|Preacher's Bay
|120
|New South
|118
|Dusky
|114
|Tommy Pies
|118
|Oulog
|124
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.