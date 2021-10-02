BC-Entries Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.

K K Can122Rockin Anna Rollin120
Damisela110Merry Maid122
Drive In120Whycantthisbelove122

2nd_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 6½f.

Blue Collar Boy118We Got the Money108
Sassy Rick120Coban122
Yes Sir Bob124Normandy's Empire124

3rd_$30,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 1 1/16mi.

Youreascoldasice111Its Mr Poppi to U118
R H F Spectre124Dashing Circles124
Elvirus118Fashionable118
Raging Whirlwind108Indy Del Sol118
My Boy Stryker124Momza118

4th_$33,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Mary's Jewel122Complete Surprise122
Boogie With Me124My Lovely Girl113
Take Me Home124

5th_$23,000, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Tiz Auction Time120Cantakeitanymore122
Rosas Way120Charitable Spenny124
Kadesh120Righteous Renegade118
Gio Dude120

6th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 4½f.

Bear's Estate120Warrior's Estate120
The Illusionist118Mio Graceland118
Cedar Runs Castle122Just Gets Better118

7th_$28,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Jacob T122Never Compromise115
Officer Appeal120Moonlit Night122
Black Steel122Buff's Eye View122
Strong Lil Kokoro120Pistol P120

8th_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 6½f.

Albertano120Now I'm Broke124
What About Shorty122Preacher's Bay120
New South118Dusky114
Tommy Pies118Oulog124

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you