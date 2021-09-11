BC-Entries Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races
Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.
|Smookie
|122
|K K Can
|122
|Drive In
|110
|Kalenjin
|118
|Merchant of Hope
|118
|La Duquesa
|120
|Rockin Anna Rollin
|122
2nd_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 4½f.
|Bear's Estate
|120
|C R's Mandate
|118
|Warrior's Estate
|122
|Rock Break
|120
|Mio Graceland
|118
|Towering Chance
|118
3rd_$13,700, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Flyin It
|118
|Win Then Grin
|113
|Whiz Pass
|120
|Violane
|120
|Glory March
|116
|Charlotte de Berry
|117
|Wild Cappucino
|120
4th_$27,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Inspiring Justice
|124
|Luckytobeinamerica
|110
|Unnamed Soldier
|120
|Pool Boy Charlie
|120
|Grumpelstiltskin
|120
|Combination
|120
5th_$33,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Bridging the Gap
|120
|Deco Strong
|124
|Lady Macho
|120
|Complete Surprise
|122
|Mary's Jewel
|124
|Dazzle Me
|120
6th_$20,900, st alc, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Strong Like Bull
|120
|Alltheway to Cairo
|124
|Zaino Boyz
|120
|Singanothersong
|120
|Primal Destiny
|122
|Blue Plaid
|120
|Union Grace
|120
7th_$36,200, alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Awsome Faith
|120
|William and Mary
|120
|Charitable Spenny
|120
|Final Say
|120
|Boaster
|120
|Black Steel
|120
|V. I. P. Ticket
|120
8th_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 6½f.
|Oulog
|124
|Tommy Pies
|118
|Canherun
|120
|Dusky
|122
|Now I'm Broke
|124
|Youreascoldasice
|120
|New South
|120
|Flash Lightening
|120
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.