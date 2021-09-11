BC-Entries Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.

Smookie122K K Can122
Drive In110Kalenjin118
Merchant of Hope118La Duquesa120
Rockin Anna Rollin122

2nd_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 4½f.

Bear's Estate120C R's Mandate118
Warrior's Estate122Rock Break120
Mio Graceland118Towering Chance118

3rd_$13,700, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Flyin It118Win Then Grin113
Whiz Pass120Violane120
Glory March116Charlotte de Berry117
Wild Cappucino120

4th_$27,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 4½f.

Inspiring Justice124Luckytobeinamerica110
Unnamed Soldier120Pool Boy Charlie120
Grumpelstiltskin120Combination120

5th_$33,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Bridging the Gap120Deco Strong124
Lady Macho120Complete Surprise122
Mary's Jewel124Dazzle Me120

6th_$20,900, st alc, 3YO up, 4½f.

Strong Like Bull120Alltheway to Cairo124
Zaino Boyz120Singanothersong120
Primal Destiny122Blue Plaid120
Union Grace120

7th_$36,200, alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Awsome Faith120William and Mary120
Charitable Spenny120Final Say120
Boaster120Black Steel120
V. I. P. Ticket120

8th_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 6½f.

Oulog124Tommy Pies118
Canherun120Dusky122
Now I'm Broke124Youreascoldasice120
New South120Flash Lightening120

