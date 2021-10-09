BC-Entries Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f.

Owen's Magic120Sugar Lips120
Blue N Gold120Juba's Money Honey120
Spectaculo120Moved by Juba120

2nd_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 4½f.

Truth Serum122Taneleer110
Victorious Bear120Church of Many122
Golden G120Grandpa Munster120

3rd_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f.

Leg Up120Penguin Parade120
Stormin Rocket110With Secret Energy120
Jungle Beast120Late in the Game120

4th_$18,700, mdn cl $12,500-$10,000, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 4½f.

Warriorinthehouse120Cook the Books122
Split the Check120Driven to Succeed110
Another Excuse120

5th_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 4½f.

Grand Fiber124Mosby's Ranger122
Deo Forte122Gunter120
Theheatofthenight122Romanoff122

6th_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 7f.

Ohh Beehave124Brandyurafinegirl118
Kinky Frolic111Out of Romance118
Miss Bee Hiving124

7th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 6½f.

Happy Champ118Bop Marley120
Savatiano118Hello Carlo122
Roof Top Bar120Fast Loaded124
New Frontier122Awesome Buzz122

8th_$15,900, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

The Iron Bank122Marylander124
Tizezzy120Kadesh112
Southside Warrior122Charitable Visit122
Owl Run122

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

