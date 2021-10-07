BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course
Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$24,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Benny
|122
|Hardly Swayed
|118
|King Tito
|118
|My Girl Lexi
|117
|Shofar
|118
|Baytown Bear
|118
|Tapit's Spirit
|113
2nd_$36,000, alc, 2YO F (NW2 L), 6f.
|My Angelica
|119
|Trade Secret
|119
|Off Ramp
|119
|Hillstone Martini
|119
|Lady of Liberty
|119
|Bourbon Buns
|121
3rd_$45,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Serena Beck
|122
|Shy Money
|119
|Nothingbutflowers
|124
|Ever Wonder
|122
|Verry Amelia
|118
|Hungarian Princess
|117
4th_$11,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Bridle Party
|117
|Anna's Tribute
|117
|Piedi Amoy
|120
|Prime N Proper
|117
|New Year's Delight
|120
|Senorita Emma
|114
|Sequeeker
|117
|Ima Barrel Racer
|120
5th_$25,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|First Kitten
|120
|Kangaroo Talk
|121
|Country Time
|124
|My Tommy Lee
|120
|Catch My Kitty
|124
|Remembrance
|120
|Incessant
|120
|Persevering
|120
|Graceful Choice
|117
|Candy Call
|120
|Angels Over Me
|120
6th_$16,500, , 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Jump Right In
|122
|Myers Tiger
|119
|Golden Command
|122
|Only Reward's
|122
|Jills Passion
|119
|Judy's Market
|122
|Second Exchange
|119
|Betcha
|119
7th_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5f.
|Polsar
|120
|Line of Gold
|124
|Jason Be Good
|124
|Sprinklehead
|120
|Indigo Rich
|117
|Beduin Fighter
|120
|One Last Hand
|120
|Prince Shim
|121
|Ruffled Waters
|124
|Jerry's Secret
|120
|Emerald Express
|120
|Pharoah Cat
|124
8th_$12,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Que Sera Sera
|124
|Helen Mae's Song
|124
|Abby's Destiny
|124
|G City Warrior
|114
|Kalispell
|124
|Don't Hold Queens
|124
|Weightlessness
|124
|La Coyota
|124
|Nothins Free
|124
|Dirty Dixie Road
|117
9th_$83,300, stk, 4YO up, 4f.
Hoosier Park Classic Stakes
|Valiantinecandyrocks
|128
|J J Zoomin
|128
|Beach Mercedes
|128
|Beach Benny
|128
|Hooked On Jordan
|128
|Hh C J Shake
|128
|Beach Cartel
|128
|Jess a Flyin Beach
|128
|Falcon
|128
10th_$19,500, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3f.
|Hf Hells Bells
|126
|Relentless Princess
|126
|Seize the Gold
|126
|To Kiss a Diva
|126
|P Miss Lily
|126
|Hf Leave Me Alone
|126
|Just Like Sarah
|128
|Kiss My Legs
|128
|Beach Stone
|126
|Strokin the Stone
|126
