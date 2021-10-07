BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Tuesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$24,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Benny122Hardly Swayed118
King Tito118My Girl Lexi117
Shofar118Baytown Bear118
Tapit's Spirit113

2nd_$36,000, alc, 2YO F (NW2 L), 6f.

My Angelica119Trade Secret119
Off Ramp119Hillstone Martini119
Lady of Liberty119Bourbon Buns121

3rd_$45,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Serena Beck122Shy Money119
Nothingbutflowers124Ever Wonder122
Verry Amelia118Hungarian Princess117

4th_$11,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Bridle Party117Anna's Tribute117
Piedi Amoy120Prime N Proper117
New Year's Delight120Senorita Emma114
Sequeeker117Ima Barrel Racer120

5th_$25,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

First Kitten120Kangaroo Talk121
Country Time124My Tommy Lee120
Catch My Kitty124Remembrance120
Incessant120Persevering120
Graceful Choice117Candy Call120
Angels Over Me120

6th_$16,500, , 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Jump Right In122Myers Tiger119
Golden Command122Only Reward's122
Jills Passion119Judy's Market122
Second Exchange119Betcha119

7th_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5f.

Polsar120Line of Gold124
Jason Be Good124Sprinklehead120
Indigo Rich117Beduin Fighter120
One Last Hand120Prince Shim121
Ruffled Waters124Jerry's Secret120
Emerald Express120Pharoah Cat124

8th_$12,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Que Sera Sera124Helen Mae's Song124
Abby's Destiny124G City Warrior114
Kalispell124Don't Hold Queens124
Weightlessness124La Coyota124
Nothins Free124Dirty Dixie Road117

9th_$83,300, stk, 4YO up, 4f.

Hoosier Park Classic Stakes

Valiantinecandyrocks128J J Zoomin128
Beach Mercedes128Beach Benny128
Hooked On Jordan128Hh C J Shake128
Beach Cartel128Jess a Flyin Beach128
Falcon128

10th_$19,500, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3f.

Hf Hells Bells126Relentless Princess126
Seize the Gold126To Kiss a Diva126
P Miss Lily126Hf Leave Me Alone126
Just Like Sarah128Kiss My Legs128
Beach Stone126Strokin the Stone126

