BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course
Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$16,500, , 3YO up, 1mi.
|Easy Doer
|121
|Hopped Up
|122
|Comfort Me Now
|112
|Derby Express
|119
|Wildcard Prado
|122
|Dox Folly
|122
2nd_$24,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Fredericktown
|122
|Sag Harbor
|122
|Fallen Empire
|122
|Kosher Cowboy
|118
|Binge
|108
|Talktoeachother
|120
3rd_$15,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Little Red Scooter
|120
|Sky Liberty
|120
|A Little Eccentric
|120
|Tucker's Star
|120
|Shinpuruna
|120
|Little John Colony
|124
|Go Rodney
|124
4th_$42,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 1mi.
|Henrys Girl
|124
|To Fat to Fish
|122
|Dontyouremember
|122
|April's No Fool
|119
|Mintchocolatechip
|122
|Ijustwantahavefun
|122
5th_$38,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Finnick the Fierce
|122
|Truculent
|122
|J. E.'s Handmedown
|122
|Trumps Revenge
|122
|Contact Tracing
|120
|Warrior in Chief
|118
6th_$15,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Briar Jumper
|122
|Mogowan
|122
|Marv's Magic
|122
|Robinson
|122
|Leave It to Kitten
|117
|Buckets of Rain
|118
|Link to Destiny
|122
|Texas Gano
|118
|Sugar Dog Fox
|122
|Wilshire Diamond
|122
|Copper King
|122
|El Cheapo
|122
|Nancy Work
|117
7th_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Vail of Honor
|120
|Biggie
|120
|Jimmy Dan
|120
|Kalakaua
|120
|Sailor's Return
|120
|Honky Tonk Hero
|120
|Hubble
|120
|Simon Peter
|120
|Tour the World
|120
|Tempo Rubato
|120
|Deep State
|124
|K Rules
|120
|Kid Shelleen
|124
|Unembellished
|120
8th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f.
|Jack D
|122
|Off to the Races
|122
|George the Man
|119
|Malibu Classic
|122
|Bold Bizness
|122
|Rookwood
|122
|Indy Event
|122
|Captain Harvey
|122
|Just Phil
|122
|Tap Tap Comin Thru
|122
|Cog
|122
|Ready for More
|119
|Socket
|122
|C F V Texas Red
|122
9th_$18,000, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Candy Curl
|120
|Alpine Ghost
|120
|Waterboy
|120
|Loot the Moon
|120
|Plemmonston
|124
|Mo Heat
|120
|Prince Shim
|121
10th_$18,500, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), 2½f.
|Perry Special Chick
|124
|Miss Royal Snow
|124
|Packin Jack
|124
|Party Time Beach
|124
|Flower Bomb
|124
|Skip to My Lew
|124
|Dupliciti
|124
|Mg Love My Macho
|124
|Mitey Fine Features
|124
|Hh Jess Trippin
|124
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.