BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Tuesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$16,500, , 3YO up, 1mi.

Easy Doer121Hopped Up122
Comfort Me Now112Derby Express119
Wildcard Prado122Dox Folly122

2nd_$24,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Fredericktown122Sag Harbor122
Fallen Empire122Kosher Cowboy118
Binge108Talktoeachother120

3rd_$15,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Little Red Scooter120Sky Liberty120
A Little Eccentric120Tucker's Star120
Shinpuruna120Little John Colony124
Go Rodney124

4th_$42,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 1mi.

Henrys Girl124To Fat to Fish122
Dontyouremember122April's No Fool119
Mintchocolatechip122Ijustwantahavefun122

5th_$38,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Finnick the Fierce122Truculent122
J. E.'s Handmedown122Trumps Revenge122
Contact Tracing120Warrior in Chief118

6th_$15,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi.

Briar Jumper122Mogowan122
Marv's Magic122Robinson122
Leave It to Kitten117Buckets of Rain118
Link to Destiny122Texas Gano118
Sugar Dog Fox122Wilshire Diamond122
Copper King122El Cheapo122
Nancy Work117

7th_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Vail of Honor120Biggie120
Jimmy Dan120Kalakaua120
Sailor's Return120Honky Tonk Hero120
Hubble120Simon Peter120
Tour the World120Tempo Rubato120
Deep State124K Rules120
Kid Shelleen124Unembellished120

8th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f.

Jack D122Off to the Races122
George the Man119Malibu Classic122
Bold Bizness122Rookwood122
Indy Event122Captain Harvey122
Just Phil122Tap Tap Comin Thru122
Cog122Ready for More119
Socket122C F V Texas Red122

9th_$18,000, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Candy Curl120Alpine Ghost120
Waterboy120Loot the Moon120
Plemmonston124Mo Heat120
Prince Shim121

10th_$18,500, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), 2½f.

Perry Special Chick124Miss Royal Snow124
Packin Jack124Party Time Beach124
Flower Bomb124Skip to My Lew124
Dupliciti124Mg Love My Macho124
Mitey Fine Features124Hh Jess Trippin124





