BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$13,500, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Mini Dress120Diamond Dawn124
Anna's Moonlight120Cents to Riches120
Evie120Teton Thai114

2nd_$20,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 5f.

Grandma B121Verklempt121
Protomagic121Jamaican Traffic121
Mississippi Muse121Golden Bow121
Surprised Gem121

3rd_$12,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

C J S Suzie Byu121Marina Night124
Mystical Justice121Sentimentaljourney121
Bold Concept114Wanna Have Fun124
An Indiana Night121

4th_$42,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 5½f.

Flatoutjustice122Vice Cop115
Azzaro Steel118Empire's Score119
G as in George119Cielo Azul122
Cap de Fuego122Thedevilsalgorithm122
Close the Case119Idea Man124

5th_$38,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f.

Mansfield Tiger122Pure Tap122
Travelinjustice122Me and Chili122
Hobnobin General122Three Two Run122
Too Bad Justice122Aeroballistic122
Ready for More122Memory in Motion122
Express Mail122

6th_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f.

Southern Miss121Party Police121
Queen in the North121Bode by You121
Lady Livermore121I Think I Know You121
Keene On Jenny121Ladybelucky121
Kass' Choice116Livinherbestlife121
Sonador121Offensive Charge121
Blue Neith121

7th_$100,000, stk, 3YO F, 1mi.

ITOBA Stallion Season Fillies Stakes

Voodoo Justice122Eulalia118
Starlet Express118Summer Picnic118
America Rules118Amazing Gal122
Dance Money120Tuckyourtaleandrun120
Quick and Easy120

8th_$100,000, stk, 3YO, 1mi.

ITOBA Stallion Season Stakes

Manuelito118Hard Luck Justice122
Kingoftherainbow120Rockin All Night120
Sudden Shift120Benny Boo Boo118
Royal Icing118Parker118

9th_$18,500, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 2½f.

Bp Temptmenot126Apollitical B Girl128
Keepthecartelplaying126Katapult128
Gc Oceans Five Bar128Once a Capo126
Dg Power128Julias Dazzle126

