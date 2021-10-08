BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course
Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Wednesday
1st_$13,500, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Mini Dress
|120
|Diamond Dawn
|124
|Anna's Moonlight
|120
|Cents to Riches
|120
|Evie
|120
|Teton Thai
|114
2nd_$20,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 5f.
|Grandma B
|121
|Verklempt
|121
|Protomagic
|121
|Jamaican Traffic
|121
|Mississippi Muse
|121
|Golden Bow
|121
|Surprised Gem
|121
3rd_$12,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|C J S Suzie Byu
|121
|Marina Night
|124
|Mystical Justice
|121
|Sentimentaljourney
|121
|Bold Concept
|114
|Wanna Have Fun
|124
|An Indiana Night
|121
4th_$42,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 5½f.
|Flatoutjustice
|122
|Vice Cop
|115
|Azzaro Steel
|118
|Empire's Score
|119
|G as in George
|119
|Cielo Azul
|122
|Cap de Fuego
|122
|Thedevilsalgorithm
|122
|Close the Case
|119
|Idea Man
|124
5th_$38,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f.
|Mansfield Tiger
|122
|Pure Tap
|122
|Travelinjustice
|122
|Me and Chili
|122
|Hobnobin General
|122
|Three Two Run
|122
|Too Bad Justice
|122
|Aeroballistic
|122
|Ready for More
|122
|Memory in Motion
|122
|Express Mail
|122
6th_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f.
|Southern Miss
|121
|Party Police
|121
|Queen in the North
|121
|Bode by You
|121
|Lady Livermore
|121
|I Think I Know You
|121
|Keene On Jenny
|121
|Ladybelucky
|121
|Kass' Choice
|116
|Livinherbestlife
|121
|Sonador
|121
|Offensive Charge
|121
|Blue Neith
|121
7th_$100,000, stk, 3YO F, 1mi.
ITOBA Stallion Season Fillies Stakes
|Voodoo Justice
|122
|Eulalia
|118
|Starlet Express
|118
|Summer Picnic
|118
|America Rules
|118
|Amazing Gal
|122
|Dance Money
|120
|Tuckyourtaleandrun
|120
|Quick and Easy
|120
8th_$100,000, stk, 3YO, 1mi.
ITOBA Stallion Season Stakes
|Manuelito
|118
|Hard Luck Justice
|122
|Kingoftherainbow
|120
|Rockin All Night
|120
|Sudden Shift
|120
|Benny Boo Boo
|118
|Royal Icing
|118
|Parker
|118
9th_$18,500, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 2½f.
|Bp Temptmenot
|126
|Apollitical B Girl
|128
|Keepthecartelplaying
|126
|Katapult
|128
|Gc Oceans Five Bar
|128
|Once a Capo
|126
|Dg Power
|128
|Julias Dazzle
|126
