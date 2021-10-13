BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course
Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Consider
|124
|Altered
|120
|Indy Rebel
|117
|Student Prince
|117
|Sha Kon O Hey
|117
|Broken Justice
|120
2nd_$15,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Imtheprince
|118
|Dreams of Yvonne
|122
|Beaumont Beaux
|122
|Fiftyfive Strong
|122
|Hard Night
|122
|El Bohemio
|119
|Chrome Finish
|118
|Tree Geniuses
|118
3rd_$32,000, , 3YO up, 5f.
|Jazzy Times
|122
|Creative Credit
|119
|Yes He Can
|122
|Never Have I Ever
|122
|Rolin With Olin
|115
|Exprompt
|122
|Living Vicariously
|122
|Sturgill
|122
|Lost in Limbo
|122
|First Deputy
|122
4th_$15,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Corsidat
|111
|Fearless Anna
|122
|C J's Empire
|119
|Big If True
|118
|Got Spirit
|119
|Royal to Be
|118
|Loona Luv
|118
5th_$38,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.
|Nates Heartthrob
|119
|Flying Samurai
|122
|Akamai
|122
|Hazel Rah
|122
|Cowboys Can't Cry
|115
|King Social
|119
|Moonshine Justice
|119
|Galileo's Rock
|122
|Book of Romeo
|115
|Purple Shirt
|119
|Rapa Nui
|115
|Rockin Justice
|115
6th_$16,500, st alc, 3YO up, 6f.
|Slippy
|119
|Crocketts Bluff
|124
|Music to My Ears
|119
|Moon Launch
|124
|Better Watch Out
|122
|Ceeky
|122
|Bordini
|122
|Polo Art
|117
7th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Miss Bette Lute
|118
|Miss Is Zippy
|122
|Auntie Mabel
|122
|Fireside Kitten
|122
|Fancified
|122
|Ursulina
|118
|Machine Gun Merry
|122
|Be Patient
|111
|Shush
|122
|Native Lion
|119
|Kanfu
|119
|Firstmate
|122
|Jordan's Kitten
|122
|Caroline's Story
|122
8th_$12,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Shadow of Justice
|121
|He's a Warrior
|121
|Pegasus On the Go
|124
|Seminole Justice
|124
|Dont Ask Kinmon
|111
|Touchofchilipepper
|124
|Custers Last Stand
|121
|Sacred Kiki Bird
|124
|Justice in Vegas
|124
|Prepare for Glory
|124
9th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f.
|Indigo Rich
|120
|Henry Rules
|117
|Bullbriar
|117
|Amazing Justice
|120
|American Nightmare
|120
|Rocket Docket
|120
|Goodtimejustice
|120
|Guard
|120
|Go Early Stay Late
|121
|Rotary Dial
|120
|Circle Indy
|120
10th_$19,500, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3f.
|Pappa Sleeps N Silk
|128
|Merciless Fire
|128
|El Aviador
|128
|Jess Unveiled
|126
|Paint Me Brown
|126
|Fast Layne
|128
|Glamrus
|126
|Hold On Jessie
|128
|One Coldhearted Diva
|126
|My Pillow
|128
|The Artful Dodger
|128
