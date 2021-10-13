BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Monday

By The Associated Press

1st_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Consider124Altered120
Indy Rebel117Student Prince117
Sha Kon O Hey117Broken Justice120

2nd_$15,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Imtheprince118Dreams of Yvonne122
Beaumont Beaux122Fiftyfive Strong122
Hard Night122El Bohemio119
Chrome Finish118Tree Geniuses118

3rd_$32,000, , 3YO up, 5f.

Jazzy Times122Creative Credit119
Yes He Can122Never Have I Ever122
Rolin With Olin115Exprompt122
Living Vicariously122Sturgill122
Lost in Limbo122First Deputy122

4th_$15,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Corsidat111Fearless Anna122
C J's Empire119Big If True118
Got Spirit119Royal to Be118
Loona Luv118

5th_$38,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.

Nates Heartthrob119Flying Samurai122
Akamai122Hazel Rah122
Cowboys Can't Cry115King Social119
Moonshine Justice119Galileo's Rock122
Book of Romeo115Purple Shirt119
Rapa Nui115Rockin Justice115

6th_$16,500, st alc, 3YO up, 6f.

Slippy119Crocketts Bluff124
Music to My Ears119Moon Launch124
Better Watch Out122Ceeky122
Bordini122Polo Art117

7th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Miss Bette Lute118Miss Is Zippy122
Auntie Mabel122Fireside Kitten122
Fancified122Ursulina118
Machine Gun Merry122Be Patient111
Shush122Native Lion119
Kanfu119Firstmate122
Jordan's Kitten122Caroline's Story122

8th_$12,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Shadow of Justice121He's a Warrior121
Pegasus On the Go124Seminole Justice124
Dont Ask Kinmon111Touchofchilipepper124
Custers Last Stand121Sacred Kiki Bird124
Justice in Vegas124Prepare for Glory124

9th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f.

Indigo Rich120Henry Rules117
Bullbriar117Amazing Justice120
American Nightmare120Rocket Docket120
Goodtimejustice120Guard120
Go Early Stay Late121Rotary Dial120
Circle Indy120

10th_$19,500, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3f.

Pappa Sleeps N Silk128Merciless Fire128
El Aviador128Jess Unveiled126
Paint Me Brown126Fast Layne128
Glamrus126Hold On Jessie128
One Coldhearted Diva126My Pillow128
The Artful Dodger128

