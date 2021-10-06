BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course
Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Monday
1st_$36,000, alc, 2YO (NW2 L X), 6f.
|Ingersoll
|122
|Hungry Henry
|120
|Chismoso
|120
|Emperorofthedark
|122
|Mr. Halftime
|120
|Come Alone
|120
2nd_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Sol Del Sur
|118
|Make Noise
|122
|Olympic Romp
|122
|Higher Authority
|122
|Don'tshowweakness
|122
|Unbridled Beast
|119
|Slick Silver
|122
3rd_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L), 5½f.
|Chandana
|118
|Miss Sugarbaker
|122
|Bribe
|122
|Nighttime Justice
|122
|D D Seven Thirty
|122
|Miss Deputy Star
|115
|Incredible Justice
|120
4th_$20,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO, 1mi.
|Ronstadt
|122
|Better Tone
|122
|Jug Rock
|122
|Cause to Cruise
|122
|Cachirulo
|122
|Royal Outlaw
|115
|Mr Keen
|122
5th_$22,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Flash n' Dance
|122
|Lady Leah
|122
|Lea Ro
|124
|Sunny One
|118
|Our Closure
|122
|Stylish Kitten
|122
|Romantic Attack
|122
|Bloody Mary Mornin
|119
|Mauk's Tuff
|122
|Longleggedlaverne
|122
|Vortices
|122
6th_$13,500, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Stoked
|124
|Free to Run
|117
|Gold Incense
|120
|Istan Gold
|117
|Indian Springs
|124
|It'sallaboutarchie
|124
|Dogster
|120
7th_$18,000, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Oxbow's Image
|117
|Mystic Miss
|124
|Sparkling Princess
|120
|Niagara Parkway
|124
|Graceful Holiday
|120
|Stacy Attack
|120
|Wicked Ecstasy
|120
|Miss Getty Up
|120
|Lucky Us
|113
|Sacre Bleu
|120
|Pick One Remi
|120
|Mocha
|120
|Stormy's Hero
|117
|Goodbye Greeley
|120
8th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Tap the Line
|120
|Sharp Life
|124
|Talktomejustice
|120
|Summer Home
|120
|Allie Maes Revenge
|120
|Lilies for Morgan
|120
|Dreamers Dream
|120
|Iwannabeperfect
|120
|Kittens Choice
|120
|Shes My Treasure
|113
|Get Storm Away
|120
9th_$41,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 1mi 70yd.
|Miss Fort
|118
|Secret Sadie
|122
|Hoosier Premium
|122
|Lightupjustice
|118
|Lassie Linda
|118
|Express Lady
|122
|West Coast Justice
|118
|Lieutenant Kitty
|118
