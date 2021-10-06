BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Monday

By The Associated Press

1st_$36,000, alc, 2YO (NW2 L X), 6f.

Ingersoll122Hungry Henry120
Chismoso120Emperorofthedark122
Mr. Halftime120Come Alone120

2nd_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Sol Del Sur118Make Noise122
Olympic Romp122Higher Authority122
Don'tshowweakness122Unbridled Beast119
Slick Silver122

3rd_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L), 5½f.

Chandana118Miss Sugarbaker122
Bribe122Nighttime Justice122
D D Seven Thirty122Miss Deputy Star115
Incredible Justice120

4th_$20,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO, 1mi.

Ronstadt122Better Tone122
Jug Rock122Cause to Cruise122
Cachirulo122Royal Outlaw115
Mr Keen122

5th_$22,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Flash n' Dance122Lady Leah122
Lea Ro124Sunny One118
Our Closure122Stylish Kitten122
Romantic Attack122Bloody Mary Mornin119
Mauk's Tuff122Longleggedlaverne122
Vortices122

6th_$13,500, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Stoked124Free to Run117
Gold Incense120Istan Gold117
Indian Springs124It'sallaboutarchie124
Dogster120

7th_$18,000, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Oxbow's Image117Mystic Miss124
Sparkling Princess120Niagara Parkway124
Graceful Holiday120Stacy Attack120
Wicked Ecstasy120Miss Getty Up120
Lucky Us113Sacre Bleu120
Pick One Remi120Mocha120
Stormy's Hero117Goodbye Greeley120

8th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Tap the Line120Sharp Life124
Talktomejustice120Summer Home120
Allie Maes Revenge120Lilies for Morgan120
Dreamers Dream120Iwannabeperfect120
Kittens Choice120Shes My Treasure113
Get Storm Away120

9th_$41,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 1mi 70yd.

Miss Fort118Secret Sadie122
Hoosier Premium122Lightupjustice118
Lassie Linda118Express Lady122
West Coast Justice118Lieutenant Kitty118

