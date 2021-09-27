BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course
Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$15,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Que Sera Sera
|122
|Dirty Dixie Road
|115
|Triple Scout
|122
|Weightlessness
|122
|Mystical Justice
|112
|Abby's Destiny
|122
2nd_$32,000, , 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Strollin the Bayou
|122
|Complete
|122
|Choctaw Bingo
|118
|Fireside Kitten
|124
|Native Charm
|124
|Breeze Rider
|124
|Malibu Moira
|122
|Embarrassing
|122
3rd_$11,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Just Dig It
|120
|Stand and Serve
|124
|Even Money
|124
|Little John Colony
|121
|Shinpuruna
|117
|French Kid
|117
|Sky Liberty
|117
4th_$38,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Foreign Exchange
|122
|Hungarian Princess
|115
|Poseidon's Passion
|122
|Puppymonkeybaby
|120
|Queen Bridget
|122
|Girl Named Patsy
|122
|Bold Figure
|118
5th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|C J S Suzie Byu
|119
|Gift Wrapped
|115
|Ike Likes
|122
|Azipass
|119
|Cookin Roses
|115
|Spanish Peaks
|122
|Don't Mine Me
|122
|Bossy Snow Pea
|122
6th_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Fair Game
|120
|Supervise
|113
|Passo a Frente
|120
|Henrietta Topham
|120
|Graceful Choice
|124
|Cajun Kid
|120
|Bickerments
|117
|Gravitron
|120
|Signadora
|120
7th_$25,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up, 7½f.
|Yankee Mischief
|120
|Alpine Ghost
|120
|Breacher
|124
|Contractor Bill
|124
|Weather Prayer
|120
|Cotswold's Way
|120
|Seventy Eight
|120
|Complicate
|120
|Loot the Moon
|120
|Zoffa
|120
|Freer
|120
|Waterboy
|120
8th_$25,000, , 3YO up, 6f.
|Close the Case
|119
|Game Boy Benny
|122
|D' Yank
|124
|Rampage
|119
|Boom Five Thousand
|122
|Malpais
|122
|W W Candy
|124
9th_$15,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Bravo Express
|119
|Forensic File
|111
|El Mas Loco
|118
|Wyman
|122
|Jennstone
|124
|Longlivejustice
|118
|Truckin' On
|122
|Prepare for Glory
|122
10th_$19,500, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3½f.
|Coronado Creek
|126
|Cfv Duchess
|128
|Jess No Foolin
|126
|First Dash of Carona
|128
|Ashwins Valentine
|126
|Catchey Rhythm
|128
|Scoeys Beach
|128
|Zoomin Policy
|126
|Bv Amazed
|126
|Hh Callieforyakrome
|126
|Zz Stones Ablazing
|126
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.