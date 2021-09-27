BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Thursday

By The Associated Press

1st_$15,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Que Sera Sera122Dirty Dixie Road115
Triple Scout122Weightlessness122
Mystical Justice112Abby's Destiny122

2nd_$32,000, , 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Strollin the Bayou122Complete122
Choctaw Bingo118Fireside Kitten124
Native Charm124Breeze Rider124
Malibu Moira122Embarrassing122

3rd_$11,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Just Dig It120Stand and Serve124
Even Money124Little John Colony121
Shinpuruna117French Kid117
Sky Liberty117

4th_$38,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Foreign Exchange122Hungarian Princess115
Poseidon's Passion122Puppymonkeybaby120
Queen Bridget122Girl Named Patsy122
Bold Figure118

5th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

C J S Suzie Byu119Gift Wrapped115
Ike Likes122Azipass119
Cookin Roses115Spanish Peaks122
Don't Mine Me122Bossy Snow Pea122

6th_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Fair Game120Supervise113
Passo a Frente120Henrietta Topham120
Graceful Choice124Cajun Kid120
Bickerments117Gravitron120
Signadora120

7th_$25,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up, 7½f.

Yankee Mischief120Alpine Ghost120
Breacher124Contractor Bill124
Weather Prayer120Cotswold's Way120
Seventy Eight120Complicate120
Loot the Moon120Zoffa120
Freer120Waterboy120

8th_$25,000, , 3YO up, 6f.

Close the Case119Game Boy Benny122
D' Yank124Rampage119
Boom Five Thousand122Malpais122
W W Candy124

9th_$15,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Bravo Express119Forensic File111
El Mas Loco118Wyman122
Jennstone124Longlivejustice118
Truckin' On122Prepare for Glory122

10th_$19,500, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3½f.

Coronado Creek126Cfv Duchess128
Jess No Foolin126First Dash of Carona128
Ashwins Valentine126Catchey Rhythm128
Scoeys Beach128Zoomin Policy126
Bv Amazed126Hh Callieforyakrome126
Zz Stones Ablazing126

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you