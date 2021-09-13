BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course
Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$12,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Marina Night
|122
|Entrusted
|119
|Royal to Be
|120
|Wanna Have Fun
|122
|Hoppestry
|122
|New Appeal
|122
2nd_$22,500, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Kosher Cowboy
|118
|American Unity
|118
|Sag Harbor
|122
|Hard Night
|122
|Bridgekeeper
|118
|Lonesome Sound
|118
|Ride Richie Ride
|118
|Tapit's Spirit
|118
3rd_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Current Climate
|120
|Fancified
|122
|Verry Amelia
|117
|Stylin Uptown
|118
|Shy Money
|119
|Fouette
|118
4th_$39,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Lemon Kick
|122
|Contact Tracing
|118
|Home Base
|122
|Truculent
|122
|Code Runner
|122
|Peekacho
|122
|Candy Store
|122
5th_$15,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Cleveland Simpson
|122
|Criminal Defense
|122
|Imtheprince
|118
|Signsofawarrior
|122
|Leave It to Kitten
|122
|Sugar Dog Fox
|122
|Mr. Sarcastic
|122
|Grand Design
|120
|Sky Temple
|118
6th_$41,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 1mi.
|Miss Fort
|118
|Strong Illusion
|122
|Lassie Linda
|118
|Bertie the Beauty
|122
|West Coast Justice
|120
|Princess Consuela
|118
|Quick and Easy
|118
|Secret Sadie
|122
7th_$38,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 1mi.
|Fighting Zelda
|118
|Revs Run
|118
|Tiz Abby
|122
|Blazing Fireflies
|122
|Swift Temple
|118
|Teener
|122
|Timeless Glory
|118
|Second Exchange
|119
|Just Humming
|122
|Incredible Justice
|118
|Touch of Blessing
|115
8th_$16,500, , 3YO up, 7½f.
|Direct Approach
|122
|Not Very Gentle
|122
|Tiz Light the Way
|122
|Stewards Rules
|112
|Wildcard Prado
|119
|Dr. Forman
|122
|Bold Prophet
|122
|You're Killin Me
|122
|Down Home Kitten
|122
|P H Factor
|122
9th_$18,000, , 3YO up, 3f.
|Hf Leave Me Alone
|126
|Glass Bastille
|126
|Panchita 47
|126
|Bp Mighty Fine
|128
|Hello Bartender
|126
|Fe Cant Touch This
|128
|Secret Eyes
|126
|Unbound Patriot
|126
|Saina Be First
|128
|Korruption
|126
|Chics Dig Soldiers
|126
|Hf Jess Take Her
|128
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.