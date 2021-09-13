BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Thursday

By The Associated Press

1st_$12,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Marina Night122Entrusted119
Royal to Be120Wanna Have Fun122
Hoppestry122New Appeal122

2nd_$22,500, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Kosher Cowboy118American Unity118
Sag Harbor122Hard Night122
Bridgekeeper118Lonesome Sound118
Ride Richie Ride118Tapit's Spirit118

3rd_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Current Climate120Fancified122
Verry Amelia117Stylin Uptown118
Shy Money119Fouette118

4th_$39,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Lemon Kick122Contact Tracing118
Home Base122Truculent122
Code Runner122Peekacho122
Candy Store122

5th_$15,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Cleveland Simpson122Criminal Defense122
Imtheprince118Signsofawarrior122
Leave It to Kitten122Sugar Dog Fox122
Mr. Sarcastic122Grand Design120
Sky Temple118

6th_$41,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 1mi.

Miss Fort118Strong Illusion122
Lassie Linda118Bertie the Beauty122
West Coast Justice120Princess Consuela118
Quick and Easy118Secret Sadie122

7th_$38,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 1mi.

Fighting Zelda118Revs Run118
Tiz Abby122Blazing Fireflies122
Swift Temple118Teener122
Timeless Glory118Second Exchange119
Just Humming122Incredible Justice118
Touch of Blessing115

8th_$16,500, , 3YO up, 7½f.

Direct Approach122Not Very Gentle122
Tiz Light the Way122Stewards Rules112
Wildcard Prado119Dr. Forman122
Bold Prophet122You're Killin Me122
Down Home Kitten122P H Factor122

9th_$18,000, , 3YO up, 3f.

Hf Leave Me Alone126Glass Bastille126
Panchita 47126Bp Mighty Fine128
Hello Bartender126Fe Cant Touch This128
Secret Eyes126Unbound Patriot126
Saina Be First128Korruption126
Chics Dig Soldiers126Hf Jess Take Her128

