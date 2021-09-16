BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Tuesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Royal Cheyanne119Fun Key Town121
Embroiled115Miss Inhofe118
Magnificentrevenge122Peekachica122

2nd_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Meltdown119Heza Mischief119
Rhett Thomas122Red Liaison118
Gunfighterjustice118R B Banner119

3rd_$15,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO F, 5½f.

Friend120Dial Me Maybe120
Queen in the North120Farm Safety117
Mississippi Muse120Lady of Liberty120

4th_$38,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Oxum Power122Native Lion119
Lavender122Timeless Rose119
Fireside Kitten124Ylikedis122
The Beauty's Tale119Talk Radio118
Curlinesque122Assertive Style118

5th_$15,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Traffic Pattern122Shobiz Star122
He Takes Charge122Tez122
Nod to Persia122Bob's Calling122

6th_$16,500, , 3YO up, 5f.

Rivers of Lite122Souixper Charger122
Never Have I Ever124Boa Nova122
Dr. Forman122North Elkhorn124
Bordini122Ransack122
Capture the Glory124Polo Art117

7th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.

Shineonbrad117Corner Tap120
Just Phil120Humble Warrior120
Air Paynter120Cast Iron Alex120
Jeopardy Theory117Buckshot Run120
Pablo's Sun120

8th_$25,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Katie's Belle124Mocha120
Evie120Honest Intentions120
Angels Over Me120Kangaroo Talk114
Candy Call120My Tommy Lee120
Blarney Girl120Above Mine120
Graceful Choice124

9th_$17,000, , 2YO, 2½f.

Sc Girlcrush124Flower Bomb124
Mg Airlines124Girl Sweet Wisconsin124
Bsm Ms Be Valiant124Er Stone Chargin124
Count Down124Zommin Annie124
Vf Zip to the Moon124Thisqueenisroyal124

10th_$17,000, , 3YO up, 3f.

Favorite Ransom128Flyn126
Cashin Casanova126Rivers Stone126
Dark Dynasty126Keepthecartelplaying126
Moonfall126Korruption126
Beach Fun126Jumpn Ease126
Hf Jess Take Her128Racy Aside128

