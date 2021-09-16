BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course
Indiana Grand Race Course Entries, Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Royal Cheyanne
|119
|Fun Key Town
|121
|Embroiled
|115
|Miss Inhofe
|118
|Magnificentrevenge
|122
|Peekachica
|122
2nd_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Meltdown
|119
|Heza Mischief
|119
|Rhett Thomas
|122
|Red Liaison
|118
|Gunfighterjustice
|118
|R B Banner
|119
3rd_$15,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO F, 5½f.
|Friend
|120
|Dial Me Maybe
|120
|Queen in the North
|120
|Farm Safety
|117
|Mississippi Muse
|120
|Lady of Liberty
|120
4th_$38,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Oxum Power
|122
|Native Lion
|119
|Lavender
|122
|Timeless Rose
|119
|Fireside Kitten
|124
|Ylikedis
|122
|The Beauty's Tale
|119
|Talk Radio
|118
|Curlinesque
|122
|Assertive Style
|118
5th_$15,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Traffic Pattern
|122
|Shobiz Star
|122
|He Takes Charge
|122
|Tez
|122
|Nod to Persia
|122
|Bob's Calling
|122
6th_$16,500, , 3YO up, 5f.
|Rivers of Lite
|122
|Souixper Charger
|122
|Never Have I Ever
|124
|Boa Nova
|122
|Dr. Forman
|122
|North Elkhorn
|124
|Bordini
|122
|Ransack
|122
|Capture the Glory
|124
|Polo Art
|117
7th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.
|Shineonbrad
|117
|Corner Tap
|120
|Just Phil
|120
|Humble Warrior
|120
|Air Paynter
|120
|Cast Iron Alex
|120
|Jeopardy Theory
|117
|Buckshot Run
|120
|Pablo's Sun
|120
8th_$25,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Katie's Belle
|124
|Mocha
|120
|Evie
|120
|Honest Intentions
|120
|Angels Over Me
|120
|Kangaroo Talk
|114
|Candy Call
|120
|My Tommy Lee
|120
|Blarney Girl
|120
|Above Mine
|120
|Graceful Choice
|124
9th_$17,000, , 2YO, 2½f.
|Sc Girlcrush
|124
|Flower Bomb
|124
|Mg Airlines
|124
|Girl Sweet Wisconsin
|124
|Bsm Ms Be Valiant
|124
|Er Stone Chargin
|124
|Count Down
|124
|Zommin Annie
|124
|Vf Zip to the Moon
|124
|Thisqueenisroyal
|124
10th_$17,000, , 3YO up, 3f.
|Favorite Ransom
|128
|Flyn
|126
|Cashin Casanova
|126
|Rivers Stone
|126
|Dark Dynasty
|126
|Keepthecartelplaying
|126
|Moonfall
|126
|Korruption
|126
|Beach Fun
|126
|Jumpn Ease
|126
|Hf Jess Take Her
|128
|Racy Aside
|128
