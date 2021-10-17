BC-Entries Keeneland
Keeneland Entries, Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$29,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Laura's Angle
|120
|Forgot Password
|120
|I'm Stylin
|120
|Sua Sorella
|120
|Madam Pie
|124
|Ipsum Gratus
|120
|Hostile Princess
|120
|Inspeightful
|120
|Eida's Storm
|120
|Get Clear
|120
|Frontier Dynasty
|117
|Temple Belle
|120
2nd_$41,000, cl $50,000-$50,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Tiz Rye Time
|122
|Generator
|118
|Cousin Larry
|118
|Speightstown Again
|122
|Beachwalker
|122
|Belafonte
|118
3rd_$32,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO, 7f.
|Remember Normandy
|119
|Shacklesfly
|119
|Barstow
|119
|Keen Mind
|119
|Paynt Your Wagon
|119
|Big Pete
|119
|Father Patrick
|119
|Mamaneedsnewshoes
|119
|Whiskey Gent
|119
|Carnivore
|119
|Relativlea
|119
4th_$86,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5½f.
|Thing
|118
|Dr. Duke
|118
|Caramelito
|121
|Science
|118
|Super Design
|120
|Continental Coins
|118
|Rockstar Ro
|118
|Hope and Dignity
|118
|Maxi Boy
|121
|Nobody Listens
|118
|Bezos
|118
|Volubile
|123
|Cheeky Chaps
|120
|Airwar
|118
|Chief Howcome
|121
|Jack Van Berg
|121
5th_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6½f.
|Twirling Blues
|119
|Pancake House
|119
|Fan the Fire
|119
|Mask Patrol
|119
|Improbable Journey
|119
|Quarantine
|119
|Arrow Strike
|119
|Mumayaz
|119
|Camargo
|119
|Pine Valley
|119
6th_$93,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 1 1/16mi.
|Daddy Is a Legend
|122
|Dominga
|126
|Princess Causeway
|122
|Our Bay B Ruth
|122
|Pass the Plate
|122
|I'llhandalthecash
|126
7th_$88,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Tipsy Gal
|121
|Thinking
|120
|Movie Moxy
|121
|Powder River
|121
|Piece of My Heart
|121
|Break Curfew
|121
|Big Band Luzziann
|118
8th_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.
|Already Charming
|119
|Tunnel
|119
|U So Money Baby
|112
|My Sweetness
|119
|Hal's Dream
|119
|Twin Cause
|119
|Gimme Mo Baby
|119
|Zambak
|119
|Paris Paramour
|119
|Charlottes Way
|119
|Stanley Market
|119
|Claire June
|119
|Jaccaci
|119
|Azamana Empire
|119
|Cold Call
|119
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.