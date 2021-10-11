BC-Entries Keeneland
Keeneland Entries, Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$50,000, mdn cl $75,000-$75,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Living for Today
|121
|Super Sport
|121
|Benedictinesisters
|121
|Lady Clementine
|121
|Bees and Honey
|121
|Code Name Lise
|121
2nd_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1 3/16mi.
|Fed Money
|120
|Freddy Flintshire
|120
|February Son
|120
|Conglomerate
|124
|Win Worthy
|120
|Mount Kenya
|124
|Charger
|120
|The Blue Dragon
|124
|Coastal Waters
|120
|Sailor's Return
|120
|Warbird
|120
|Dover Strait
|120
|Tolkien
|124
|American Drama
|120
|McLovin
|120
|Jimmy Dan
|120
3rd_$35,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|A. K. Safari
|122
|Englander
|122
|Fort Knox
|122
|Lemonade Stand
|124
|Bugle of War
|118
|Leading West
|122
4th_$88,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2$ X), 1½mi.
|Undisturbed
|122
|Cat's Pajamas
|122
|Enjoyitwhilewecan
|122
|a-First Course
|122
|Ask Bailey
|122
|Honor Hop
|124
|a-Stand Tall
|122
|Peter's Kitten
|122
|Talk Radio
|118
|Spanx Legacy
|122
a-Coupled.
5th_$41,000, cl $50,000-$50,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Storming Lion
|118
|Mists of Time
|121
|Violent Pass
|121
|Beer Chaser
|120
|On K P
|123
|One Fast Cat
|118
6th_$88,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2$ X), 1mi.
|Urban Fairytale
|124
|Mrs Claus
|118
|Naval Laughter
|122
|Timeless Rose
|122
|Audrey's Time
|122
|Sun Summers
|122
|Picasso Collection
|118
|Funnybet
|122
|Empress Eleanor
|122
|Ylikedis
|122
|Arm Candy
|118
|Discreet Kitty
|122
|Gamblin Train
|122
7th_$88,000, alc opt cl, 3YO, 6½f.
|a-Upstriker
|118
|Fire Sword
|118
|Therideofalifetime
|118
|Swiftsure
|118
|a-Kinetic Sky
|118
|Absolute Chaos
|118
|Shadow Matter
|118
a-Coupled.
8th_$200,000, stk, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.
JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes
|Kneesnhips
|118
|Decree of Love
|118
|California Angel
|118
|Misthaven
|118
|Turnerloose
|120
|Opalina
|118
|Ontheonesandtwos
|118
|Dressed
|118
|Roughly a Diamond
|118
|Boxing Day
|118
|Bhoma
|118
|Diamond Wow
|118
|Rigby
|118
|Blissful
|118
|Queen Judith
|118
|Haughty
|118
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.